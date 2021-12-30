Buzzing Stocks: Interglobe Aviation, RBL Bank, Sigachi Industries, and other stocks in news today

Interglobe Aviation: The company will hold its EGM today to seek shareholder nod for amending Articles Of Association.

Sigachi Industries | Foreign investor 3 Sigma Global Fund sold nearly half of its stake in the company, selling 2.46 lakh equity shares at Rs 403.4 per share on the NSE, and offloading 3 lakh equity shares at Rs 402.01 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

IRB Infra: The company has raised Rs 5,347 crore via equity issue at Rs 211 per share; promoter holding falls to 34%.

RBL Bank: The bank wrote-off Rs 300 crore loan within seven months of being sanctioned.

Gayatri Projects: Consortium Of banks led by Bank of Baroda has initiated a forensic audit.

HP Adhesives | Foreign investor Nexus Global Opportunities Fund exited the company by selling 3,04,923 equity shares in the company at Rs 369.2 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. BW Traders bought 1,09,394 equity shares in the company at Rs 364.47 per share, however, Rajasthan Global Securities sold 2.23 lakh shares at Rs 364.6 per share on the NSE.

Puravankara: The company to sell 49% stake in Keppel Investment for Rs 112 crore.

BPCL: LIC acquired 2% stake via open market transactions from June To December.

Varun Beverages | The company has incorporated a new company 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

Textiles stocks: Council to consider deferring GST hike on textiles below Rs 1,000, sources said.

Footwear stocks: Council to consider deferring GST hike on footwear below Rs 1,000, sources said.

Swelect Energy Systems | ICRA has downgraded rating on company's long term - fund based term loan to BBB+/Stable, from A-/Negative.

Blue Dart Express | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Kimia Biosciences | The company has been validated for supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.

Indian Hotels Company | After the acquisition of balance 14.28 percent equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments (ELEL), which is holding the leasehold rights of the erstwhile Sea Rock hotel, ELEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Deep Industries | The company has received letter of award from GSPC LNG (GLL) for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for a period of 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

Medicamen Biotech | Promoter Growel Remedies sold 46,010 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 2.08 percent from 2.46 percent earlier.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries | ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating for the bank facilities amounting to Rs 1,099.99 crore at A+/, with outlook revised to Positive from Stable.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company has raised Rs 5,346.6 crore as it has approved allotment of 25,24,50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 211.79 per share to Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investment Pte Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.019 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 7.03 percent from 5.01 percent earlier.

Niraj Cement Structurals | Soni Agrawal has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.