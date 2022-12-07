Buzzing Stocks | Siemens, Jindal Stainless, Sapphire Foods, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: Quant Mutual Fund has picked up half-a-percent stake in the company via open market transactions. Quant Mutual Fund, through its Small Cap Fund, acquired 26.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 182.97 per share.: Vikasa India EIF I Fund pared more stake in NDTV via open market transactions as it sold 4.71 lakh shares (0.7% stake) at an average price of Rs 375.39 per share.: Investor Marina III (Singapore) Pte Limited has exited the auto ancillary company by selling entire shareholding of 11.56 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share. However, White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP bought 1.28 lakh shares, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 2.4 lakh shares and India Acorn ICAV bought 3.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share.: Investor Fennel Private Limited has sold 6.01 lakh shares or 0.94% stake in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,390 per share.: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the 9000 HP electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat. Hence, trading window under the company’s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading will remain closed till December 8.: The company has received order for signalling and telecommunication system from Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka. The order worth Rs 122 crore is under Indian line of credit.: The company said its Board of Directors will meet on December 9 to consider raising of funds via issuance of market-linked non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.: Swan Energy bought additional 6.6 lakh shares (2.46%) in the company at an average price of Rs 152.15 per share. However, promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania was the seller in this deal. With this, Swan Energy's stake in the company increased to 36.4%, up from 33.93% earlier.: The ethnic snacks company has reported a 43.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.92 crore led by operating performance and top line. Revenue for the quarter grew by 32% to Rs 577 crore compared to year-ago period as it has witnessed a good double-digit growth in all categories YoY. EBITDA margin expanded to 11.1%, from 10.4% in same period.: The company has received Rs 116 crore private cloud solution order for Union Bank of India. The order covers supply, installation, and maintenance for hyper-converged infrastructure and software solution for the bank’s on-Premises Private Cloud from Union Bank of India.