Buzzing Stocks | SBI, Wipro, NTPC, and others in news today

State Bank of India: State Bank of India to raise additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of Rs 10,000 crore. SBI board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in INR and / or any other convertible currency. The sum that can be raised till FY24 is up to Rs 10,000 crore. This is subject to concurrence from Government of India.

Wipro: Wipro announced the launch of new financial services advisory company, Capco, in the Middle East. Wipro announced the launch of new financial services advisory company, Capco, in the Middle East. Capco will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitization, and business consolidation initiatives.

NTPC: NTPC declared COD of second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project. NTPC declared commencement of commercial operation of second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project from December 15. The first part capacity of 162.27 MW has already been declared to be on commercial operation from December 10. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58109 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70724 MW.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Poonawalla Fincorp announces sale of its housing subsidiary to TPG for Rs 3,900 crore. Poonawalla Fincorp announces sale of its housing subsidiary to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) for Rs 3,900 crore. The company said in its release that the transaction will maximise the shareholders’ value in the long term as Poonawalla Fincorp focuses on building a tech-led and digital-first financial services company, with leadership in consumer & MSME financing.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd enters into co-marketing partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd enters into co-marketing partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt Ltd to co-market Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq MetTM (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) in India. Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, which is useful for improving glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus. Empagliflozin is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

Kamat Hotels: Kamat Hotels promoters to infuse Rs 57.19 crore. The company will be issuing up to 58.96 lakh warrants each convertible into one equity share within eighteen months at a price of Rs. 97 each aggregating up to Rs 57.19 crore on a preferential basis to promoters and members of the promoter group and non-promoter person. Also, the company will raise Rs 350 crore by private placement of non-convertible debentures.

Dunseri Tea & Industries Ltd: Dunseri Tea & Industries Ltd to sell 'KHAGORIJAN TEA ESTATE” for an amount of Rs 15 crore. The company has entered into an MoU to sell 'KHAGORIJAN TEA ESTATE” for an amount of Rs 15 crore subject to adjustment of Current Assets and Current Liabilities to M/s Sahdev Singh Kushwah, Sanwar Mal More and Nikhil Agarwalla. The tea estate contributed Rs 23.34 crore (11.11 percent) to the total turnover.

JB Pharma: JB Pharma to acquire the entire Razel (Rousvastatin) franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. JB Pharma to acquire the entire Razel (Rousvastatin) franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for India and Nepal region for Rs 314 crore. The acquisition marks JB Pharma’s entry into the ‘Statin’ segment which is the largest group in the cardiac therapy. Razel ranks among the top 10 brands in the Rousvastatin molecule category in the country. The transaction is expected to close within the next two weeks.

Shriram Properties: Shriram Properties acquires a plotted development project of Golden Gates Group in North Bangalore. The company acquires “Golden Ira”, a plotted development project of Golden Gates Group in North Bangalore. The project was a stressed asset with lending entities part of the IIFL Group. The transaction involves capital commitments of up to Rs 125 crore towards the acquisition and development of the project and has an aggregate saleable area of about 10 lakh square feet.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon executed a contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail for Rs 1,061 crore. Dilip Buildcon has executed a contract agreement through its RBL-DBL JV with Gujarat Metro Rail for Rs 1,061 crore for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase 1 (Pkg CS 5). The length of the project is 10.6 km and will take 26 months to complete.