Buzzing Stocks | SBI, One97 Communications, Tarsons Products and others in news today

State Bank of India: Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank for contravention of provision.

One97 Communications (Paytm): Consolidated net loss at Rs 472.9 crore against a loss of Rs 437.4 crore (YoY) and against Rs 382 crore (QoQ). Consolidated revenue was up 63.6 percent (YoY) and up 22 percent (QoQ). Consolidated revenue at Rs 1,086.4 crore against Rs 663.9 crore (YoY) and against Rs 890.8 crore (QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA loss at Rs 452.4 crore against loss of Rs 445.6 crore (YoY) and against Rs 371 crore loss (QoQ).

Hero MotoCorp: The company has appointed Rajnish Kumar as an Additional and Independent Director, and Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director.

Sterlite Technologies: The company has completed the divestment of minority stake in Metis Eduventures.

Aro Granite Industries: Lodha Chanchal Devi bought additional 1 lakh shares in the company at Rs 78.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Meghmani Organics: Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 27,41,787 equity shares in the company at Rs 82 per share, however, DBS Nominees Private Limited sold 46.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 82.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tarsons Products: Pacific Assets Trust PLC acquired 6,14,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per share, and First Sentier Investors ICVC SI Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund bought 8,17,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Welspun Corp: Capri Global Holdings bought 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 167.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sharika Enterprises: The company has received order from LS Cable India for supply of optical ground wire amounting Rs 10.47 crore.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The company has secured orders worth Rs 170 crore from RITES.