Buzzing Stocks: SBI, HDFC, Infosys, Gland Pharma, Titagarh Rail, others in news

1/12 Infosys: The country's second largest IT services provider has signed an agreement with Skillsoft, a transformative learning experiences provider, to revamp education and learning for students from class 6 to lifelong learners in India. Infosys will provide learners, free of cost, access to a rich repository of Skillsoft learning content designed to build technology, leadership and business, and behavioral skills through Infosys Springboard.

2/12 Housing Development Finance Corporation: HDFC and HDFC Bank are working towards completing all the necessary formalities for completion of the proposed amalgamation. The effective merger date of July 1 and record date of July 13 are tentative and are subject to completion of certain formalities. Once the board members of HDFC and HDFC Bank decide on the effective date of the scheme as well as record date, the same would be intimated to stock exchanges.

3/12 Gland Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued Form 483 with one observation to the company's Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad. This observation is procedural in nature. The US FDA has conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) for company's 7 products and good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad between June 15 and June 27, 2023.

4/12 State Bank of India: The bank has received approval from its Executive Committee of the Central Board for acquiring entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets in SBI Pension Funds, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

5/12 HDFC Life Insurance Company: Promoter Housing Development Finance Corporation has acquired 1.49 crore equity shares or 0.69% in the life insurance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 667.1 per share, which amounted to Rs 992.64 crore.

6/12 Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Gujrat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), for design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 72 numbers of standard gauge cars for Surat Metro Rail Phase-I. The order value of the project is about Rs 857 crore and execution would start 76 weeks after signing the contract. The project is scheduled to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter.

7/12 Swan Energy: The cotton and polyester textile products manufacturer has received board approval for issuance of upto 2.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 300 per share or at a price being not lower than the minimum price, whichever is higher, on a preferential basis to the non-promoter. This is subject to the approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

8/12 TCNS Clothing: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of TCNS Clothing by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. The Aditya Birla Group company will acquire 51% shareholding in TCNS.

9/12 Sapphire Foods India: Foreign company WWD Ruby has exited Sapphire Foods, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as it sold entire 30.3 lakh equity shares or 4.77% stake in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,377.1 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 417.29 crore. However, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI, Societe Generale - ODI, and The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 12.53 lakh equity shares or 1.97% stake in the company at same average price.

10/12 Ramco Cements: The company has commissioned Line III at its Ramamasamy Raja Nagar of 3,000 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity of clinkerisation. This is the first integrated cement line, commissioned in the last 15 years in the south of Tamil Nadu.

11/12 Shalby: The multispeciality hospitals chain has signed an agreement with Divine Super Specialty Hospital, in Ranchi, to establish a Franchise-Owned-Shalby-Managed (FOSM) hospital in the region. Divine Super Specialty Hospital has a capacity of 60 beds.