Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, SBI Cards, Mphasis, and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment: Board approves execution of non- binding term sheet with Sony Pictures.

SBI Cards & Payment Services | Societe Generale acquired 85,06,095 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,021 per share, whereas Carlyle entity CA Rover Holdings sold 1.6 crore shares in the company at Rs 1,021.25 per share and 1.6 crore equity shares at Rs 1,021.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Mphasis: The company acquired Blink UX for $94 million.

Websol Energy System | India Max Investment Fund sold 3,17,320 equity shares in the company at Rs 64.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Welspun Enterprises | Promoter entity Welspun Group Master Trust acquired 7.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 103.36 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MTAR Technologies | The company received NADCAP Certification for its 100 percent EOU & Unit 5 in Telangana for 12 months until November 2022.

Torrent Power | The company entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Surya Vidyut at an enterprises value of Rs 790 crore.

Nucleus Software | Board will consider buyback of shares on Friday.

Surya Roshni | The company has received order of Rs 41.22 crore for implementing of smart LED street lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIOA).

Vikas Lifecare | Agro products division has received the largest single export order to date, amounting $1 million.

Shriram City Union Finance | Acacia II Partners LP & Others sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.46 percent earlier.

Heranba Industries | Promoter entity SAMS Industries acquired 1 lakh shares in the company on September 17 and 1.48 lakh shares on September 20 via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 2.15 percent from 1.53 percent earlier.

Archit Organosys | The company approved expansion of existing production capacity by 6,000 metric tonne per annum at the existing Bhavnagar plant.

KEC International | A global infrastructure EPC major has secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution, railways, and civil.

PDS Multinational Fashions | The company announced completion of acquisition of Filkor by its subsidiary Smart Notch Industrial.