Buzzing Stocks: Sansera Engineering, Alankit, Dish TV, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Sansera Engineering | The company will list its equity shares on September 24. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 744 per share.
Alankit | Promoter Alankit Assignments sold 9,28,445 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Dish TV: YES Bank has sent notice to Dish TV to call for EGM for ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel.
Vedanta: The mining giant said it will delist its American depositary shares and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.
Home First Finance Company | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 575.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Dilip Buildcon | Supreme Court confirmed appointment of Dilip Buildcon & VPR Mining Infrastructure, as the mine developer cum operator, by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.
Globus Spirits | National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Unibev and Globus Spirits.
HealthCare Global Enterprises | ICRA has upgraded rating for the long term bank facilities of HealthCare Global Enterprises to A+/Stable from A-/Stable and short term facilities to A1 from A2+.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) | SBI Funds Management acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 7.7669 percent from 7.3937 percent earlier.
Ashoka Buildcon | The company has acquired 60 percent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road for Rs 3 lakh.
Uttam Sugar Mills | CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BB+/Stable.
PVR | CRISIL downgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.
TeamLease Services | Promoter HR Offshoring Ventures sold 85,484 shares or 0.5 percent stake in the company on September 22-23.
