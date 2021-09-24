Buzzing Stocks: Sansera Engineering, Alankit, Dish TV, and other stocks in news today

Sansera Engineering | The company will list its equity shares on September 24. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 744 per share.

Alankit | Promoter Alankit Assignments sold 9,28,445 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Dish TV: YES Bank has sent notice to Dish TV to call for EGM for ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel.

Vedanta: The mining giant said it will delist its American depositary shares and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

Home First Finance Company | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 575.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Dilip Buildcon | Supreme Court confirmed appointment of Dilip Buildcon & VPR Mining Infrastructure, as the mine developer-cum-operator by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.

Globus Spirits | National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Unibev and Globus Spirits.

HealthCare Global Enterprises | ICRA has upgraded rating for the long term bank facilities of HealthCare Global Enterprises to A+/Stable from A-/Stable and short term facilities to A1 from A2+.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) | SBI Funds Management acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 7.7669 percent from 7.3937 percent earlier.

Ashoka Buildcon | The company has acquired 60 percent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road for Rs 3 lakh.

Uttam Sugar Mills | CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB-/Stable from BB+/Stable.

PVR | CRISIL downgraded long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.