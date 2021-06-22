Buzzing Stocks: SAIL, SBI, India Cements and other stocks in news today

Results on June 22 | NMDC, Ashapura Minechem, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, BL Kashyap and Sons, Gandhi Special Tubes, GE Power India, ITI, Jaypee Infratech, Max India, Omax Autos, Peninsula Land, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises, and Sobha will release quarterly earnings on June 22.

One Point One Solutions | Jyotika Deepak Shenoy acquired 3,37,574 equity shares in the company at Rs 21.65 per share, whereas Palladium Finserve sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 21 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Zota Health Care | Barclays Securities India acquired 3,30,135 equity shares in the company at Rs 155.87 per share, whereas Pinakini Bharat Parikh sold 2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 155.52 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Zim Laboratories | AA Development Capital India Fund 1 LLC sold 35,65,304 equity shares in the company at Rs 83.01 per share, whereas Elizabeth Mathew bought 35,50,900 equity shares at Rs 83.04 per share, the BSE bulk deals data showed.

Jaiprakash Associates | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 424.41 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,068.10 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,517.2 crore from Rs 1,876.03 crore YoY.

Pokarna | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3.79 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3.18 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 92.07 crore from Rs 89 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company has launched Icosapent Ethyl capsules in the US market.

India Cements | CRISIL assigned long-term rating for the company as A/Stable, and short-term rating at A1.

PG Electroplast | The company approved Rs 76.6 crore incoming investment from Baring Private Equity India, Ananta Capital and others.

State Bank of India | The Central Board of the bank accorded approval for raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1 ) capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore subject to Government of India concurrence.

VST Tillers Tractors | The company reported profit at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 194.74 crore from Rs 119.80 crore YoY.

SP Apparels | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 10.55 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2.8 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 191.62 crore from Rs 168.3 crore YoY.

Dish TV India | The board approved the raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through rights issue, at a price of Rs 10 per share.

SAIL | LIC sold 2.02 percent stake in SAIL via market sale, reducing shareholding to 8.69 percent from 10.71 percent.

KPIT Technologies | The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in PathPartner Technology.