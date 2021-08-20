Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Zomato, CarTrade Tech, McDowell Holdings and other stocks in news today

CarTrade Tech | Shares of the company will list on August 20 at Rs 1,618 per share.

BSL Ltd | LIC of India sold 68,589 equity shares of the company at Rs 61.06 per share on the NSE.

Clean Science & Technology | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 5.75 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 1,518.42 per share on the NSE.

Coffee Day Enterprises | KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 19,03,533 equity shares of the company at Rs 29.45 per share on the NSE.

McDowell Holdings | Recovery Officer I Debt Recovery Tribunal II sold 88,458 equity shares of the company at Rs 42.84 per share on the NSE.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Kuber India Fund acquired 20 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 166.74 per share. TVS Shriram Growth Fund sold 20,50,055 equity shares at Rs 166.92 per share on the NSE

AAVAS Financiers | Lake District Holdings sold 49,54,608 equity shares of the company at Rs 2,452.87 per share. Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 5,66,134 equity shares and Government of Singapore acquired 26,28,652 equity shares at Rs 2,449.92 per share on the BSE.

Karda Constructions | Elara India Opportunities Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 22.6 per share on the BSE.

Tata Elxsi | The company collaborated with DStv Media Sales to build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

Prime Focus | Subsidiary DNEG, UK, said Novator Capital Advisers LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies | The company has completed the acquisition of additional stake of 15 percent in JC Biotech, a subsidiary, by way of 31,06,680 equity shares from few selling shareholders of JCB, for Rs 21.125 crore i.e. at a price of Rs 68 per equity share. The shareholding of the company in JCB has increased from 70 percent to 85 percent.

Reliance Industries | The company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | The company has approved the appointment of Mallika Mittal as the Chief Risk Officer for a tenure of five years.

Kennametal India | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 21.6 crore in Q1 FY22 against a loss of Rs 9.5 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 211.9 crore from Rs 95.6 crore YoY.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions | The company approved proposal for the voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte Ltd, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved the closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Crest Ventures | The company has agreed to acquire by way of preferential allotment, 1,11,35,857 equity shares (5.12 percent of the post-issue equity share capital) of Vascon Engineers.

Zomato | The company acquired 9.16 percent stake in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.

Anuh Pharma | ICRA revised the long-term rating to A- from BBB+.

KIOCL | Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) granted the proposal for Environmental Clearance of Devadari Iron Ore Mine with a mine capacity of 2 MTPA iron ore (ROM) and 500 TPA manganese ore with 2 MTPA wet beneficiation plant for 401.5761 hectare, located in Devadari Hill Range in favour of KIOCL.

Nicco Parks & Resorts | After the order from Government of West Bengal, the company has resumed its Amusement Park & its allied operations.

Indostar Capital Finance | Promoters to sell up 61,89,737 equity shares of the company on August 20 and August 23 via offer for sale issue.