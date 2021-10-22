Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Life Insurance and other stocks in news today

Results on October 22: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Yes Bank, Apollo Pipes, Bharat Seats, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dodla Dairy, Federal Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharmova, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Polycab India, ABB Power Products and Systems India, PVR, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, and Zenotech Laboratories will release their September quarter earnings on October 22.

Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.

Reliance Industries: Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Wipro: The company received order from National Grid for data centre consolidation.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower profit at Rs 247.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 790.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,708.01 crore from Rs 4,969.03 crore YoY.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company reported higher profit at Rs 446.67 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 415.74 crore in Q2FY21, total income jumped to Rs 3,808.16 crore from Rs 2,883.40 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 277.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 196.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,619.4 crore from Rs 4,605.5 crore YoY.

South Indian Bank: The bank posted loss at Rs 187.06 crore in Q2FY22 against profit of Rs 65.09 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 527.15 crore from Rs 663.11 crore YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 77.72 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 44.33 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 110.37 crore from Rs 70.91 crore YoY. The company recommended the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2 equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 existing equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders.

Cera Sanitaryware: UTI Mutual Fund sold 9,037 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 20, reducing shareholding to 4.97% from 5.04% earlier.

VST Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 79.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 88.54 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 360.86 crore from Rs 394.88 crore YoY.

Vedanta: Ajay Goel is appointed as 'Acting Chief Financial Officer'.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Subsidiary POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission has successfully commissioned the project.

Macrotech Developers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 223.36 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 362.58 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,123.83 crore from Rs 900.76 crore YoY.

Container Corporation of India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 264 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 187 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,823.9 crore from Rs 1,502.7 crore YoY.

Can Fin Homes: The company approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. The company reported lower profit at Rs 123.63 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 128.41 crore in Q2FY21, total income fell to Rs 467.88 crore from Rs 525.81 crore YoY.

Tanla Platforms: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 136.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 81.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 841.6 crore from Rs 583.2 crore YoY.