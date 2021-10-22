MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Life Insurance and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
Earnings
Results on October 22: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Yes Bank, Apollo Pipes, Bharat Seats, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dodla Dairy, Federal Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharmova, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Polycab India, ABB Power Products and Systems India, PVR, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, and Zenotech Laboratories will release their September quarter earnings on October 22.
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court on October 21 asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.
reliance industries
Reliance Industries: Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Wipro
Wipro: The company received order from National Grid for data centre consolidation.
LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower profit at Rs 247.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 790.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,708.01 crore from Rs 4,969.03 crore YoY.
LIC Housing Finance: The company reported lower profit at Rs 247.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 790.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 4,708.01 crore from Rs 4,969.03 crore YoY.
1 ICICI Lombard
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company reported higher profit at Rs 446.67 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 415.74 crore in Q2FY21, total income jumped to Rs 3,808.16 crore from Rs 2,883.40 crore YoY.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Image courtesy: TVS)
TVS Motor Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 277.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 196.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,619.4 crore from Rs 4,605.5 crore YoY.
Dark,Blue,Bank,Credit,Card,Close,Up
South Indian Bank: The bank posted loss at Rs 187.06 crore in Q2FY22 against profit of Rs 65.09 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 527.15 crore from Rs 663.11 crore YoY.
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
Indian Energy Exchange: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 77.72 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 44.33 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 110.37 crore from Rs 70.91 crore YoY. The company recommended the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2 equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 existing equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders.
ceramics
Cera Sanitaryware: UTI Mutual Fund sold 9,037 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 20, reducing shareholding to 4.97% from 5.04% earlier.
VST Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 79.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 88.54 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 360.86 crore from Rs 394.88 crore YoY.
VST Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 79.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 88.54 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 360.86 crore from Rs 394.88 crore YoY.
Vedanta
Vedanta: Ajay Goel is appointed as 'Acting Chief Financial Officer'.
(Representative image)
Power Grid Corporation of India: Subsidiary POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission has successfully commissioned the project.
Macrotech Developers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 223.36 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 362.58 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,123.83 crore from Rs 900.76 crore YoY.
Macrotech Developers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 223.36 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 362.58 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,123.83 crore from Rs 900.76 crore YoY.
Container Corporation of India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 264 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 187 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,823.9 crore from Rs 1,502.7 crore YoY.
Container Corporation of India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 264 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 187 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,823.9 crore from Rs 1,502.7 crore YoY.
Representative image
Can Fin Homes: The company approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. The company reported lower profit at Rs 123.63 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 128.41 crore in Q2FY21, total income fell to Rs 467.88 crore from Rs 525.81 crore YoY.
Tanla Platforms: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 136.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 81.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 841.6 crore from Rs 583.2 crore YoY.
Tanla Platforms: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 136.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 81.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 841.6 crore from Rs 583.2 crore YoY.
chemicals
Himadri Speciality Chemical: BC India Investments sold 35 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 51.77 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Oct 22, 2021 08:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.