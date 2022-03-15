Buzzing Stocks | RIL, Wipro, Anupam Rasayan India, BSE, others in news today

Anupam Rasayan India | The firm said Afzal Malkani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Amit Khurana as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from March 15.

Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Reliance New Energy has acquired assets of Lithium Werks BV. The company acquired Lithium's assets for $61 million including funding for future growth. The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and hiring of existing employees as a going concern. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Avantel | The company has received a supply order of loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system). The order is valued at Rs 125.68 crore.

BSE | BNP Paribas Arbitrage have net bought 2,40,585 equity shares in the exchange via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 2,897.09 per share, and Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd acquired 4,10,602 equity shares at an average price of Rs 2,895.8 crore per share.

Dhampur Sugar Mills | Oregon Public Employees Retirement System purchased 4,62,371 equity shares in the sugar company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 492.28 per share.

Rane Brake Lining | Promoter Rane Holdings bought 1.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 605.94 per share, however, United India Insurance Company offloaded 1.25 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 605.77 per share.

RITES | The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date has been fixed as March 25 for the payment of dividend.

Black Box | The board has approved a sub division of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The stock split is subject to the approval of the members of the company.

Marsons | The board has approved the purchase of advanced thermoelectric technology to generate cheap sustainable power from waste heat and to reduce global CO2 emissions). The technology will be acquired from US based company Micro Power Global Limited in lieu of equity shares to be allotted on preferential basis. The board has also approved the plans for venturing into EPC for setting up electric vehicle charging stations.

Manappuram Finance | The board, on March 17, will consider the borrowing program for the financial year FY22-23. The borrowing program includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (debt securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue.

Wipro | The IT services company has bagged a contract from Speira which has operations in Germany and Norway. Over the next five years, Wipro will work to strengthen the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements of Speira.