Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Tata Steel, SBI, Shree Cement and others in news today

Results on February 7 | Union Bank of India, TVS Motor Company, NALCO, Borosil, Camlin Fine Sciences, Castrol India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Gabriel India, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indo Count Industries, Indian Bank, JM Financial, Jindal Stainless, Lasa Supergenerics, Likhitha Infrastructure, Nucleus Software Exports, Paisalo Digital, Peninsula Land, The Phoenix Mills, PB Fintech, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sansera Engineering, S H Kelkar and Company, Talbros Engineering, Tarsons Products, Texmaco Infrastructure, Texmaco Rail, Tube Investments of India, and Zodiac Energy will release quarterly earnings on February 7.

State Bank of India: The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 8,432 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5,196 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income increased to Rs 30,687.2 crore from Rs 28,819.9 crore YoY.

Bank Of Baroda: The bank reported profit at Rs 2,197 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,061.1 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 8,552.1 crore from Rs 7,477.7 crore YoY.

City Union Bank | The bank reported higher profit at Rs 196.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 169.93 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 489.97 crore from Rs 489.05 crore YoY.

Minda Corporation | The company reported higher profit at Rs 69.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 49.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 738.3 crore from Rs 739.8 crore YoY.

Shree Cement | The company reported lower profit at Rs 482.70 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 631.58 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,637.11 crore from Rs 3,557.21 crore YoY.

Dhani Services | BofA Securities Europe SA bought 97,53,962 equity shares in the company at Rs 153 per share on the BSE, whereas Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 1 crore equity shares at Rs 153 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | Promoter Lava Ramesh Katti bought 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | The company reported higher profit at Rs 97.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 40.84 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 959.63 crore from Rs 750.35 crore YoY.

Bayer Cropscience | The company reported profit at Rs 84.8 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 45.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 990.1 crore from Rs 918.2 crore YoY.

Eveready Industries India | The company posted lower profit at Rs 23.71 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 48.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 325.88 crore from Rs 340.27 crore YoY.

Tata Steel | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 9,572.67 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,697.22 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 60,783.11 crore from Rs 41,935.21 crore YoY.

Easy Trip Planners | The company entered into a definitive agreement, with Yolo Traveltech to acquire its brand name, technology, running business expertise, data and team.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 56.58 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 37.10 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 615.67 crore from Rs 605.78 crore YoY.

CreditAccess Grameen | The company recorded profit at Rs 129.21 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 71.61 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 575.71 crore from Rs 439.68 crore YoY.

CMS Info Systems | The company clocked strong profit at Rs 60.24 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 40.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 403.65 crore from Rs 332.53 crore YoY.

Lakshmi Machine Works | The company reported higher profit at Rs 64.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 33.26 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 911.76 crore from Rs 478.56 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company recorded profit at Rs 129.78 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 620.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 9,294.77 crore from Rs 4,909.98 crore YoY.

Stove Kraft | The company has entered into Business Transfer Agreement with SKAVA Electric Private Ltd.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | The company posted higher profit at Rs 25.46 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 25.04 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 110.77 crore from Rs 99.88 crore YoY.

Cipla | Kedar Upadhye has resigned from the position of Global Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue his professional aspirations beyond pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics | The company reported lower profit at Rs 4.02 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 6.43 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 101.87 crore from Rs 89.95 crore YoY.

NOCIL | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 29.79 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.31 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 388.91 crore from Rs 274.57 crore YoY.

PVR | The company signed agreement with M3M India in their largest delivered retail project in South Gurugram.

Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Jio announced investment of $15 million in Two Platforms Inc. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary. )

Thermax | The company reported lower profit at Rs 79.45 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 83.26 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,614.73 crore from Rs 1,410.59 crore YoY.

FDC | The company on February 9, will consider the proposal for buyback of shares.

Godrej Agrovet | The company reported lower profit at Rs 62.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.09 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,078.49 crore from Rs 1,526.15 crore YoY.

GATI | The company approved the appointment of Anish T Mathew as a Chief Financial Officer.