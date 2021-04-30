Buzzing Stocks | RIL, Tata Coffee, Titan and others that will be in focus today

Results on April 30 | Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Marico, Yes Bank, Indian Hotels, Can Fin Homes, RPG Life Sciences, Accelya Solutions India, Ajanta Pharma, Alicon Castalloy, Astec Lifesciences, Atul, B2B Software Technologies, Betala Global Securities, Dugar Housing Developments, Indian Acrylics, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Maral Overseas, Magellanic Cloud, MRC Exim, Progrex Ventures, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Sacheta Metals, Shriram City Union Finance, SSPN Finance, Supreme Petrochem, Teesta Agro Industries, Trent, Walchand Peoplefirst will release quarterly earnings on April 30.

Titan Company | The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 529 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 357 crore in Q4FY20, revenue spiked to Rs 7,135 crore from Rs 4,429 crore YoY.

Persistent Systems | The company reported higher profit at Rs 137.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 120.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore QoQ.

Ambuja Cements | The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 664.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 399 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,621.4 crore from Rs 2,827,5 crore YoY.

IDFC | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 1 crore equity shares in IDFC at Rs 50.46 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Matrimony.com | Tata Trustee Company Limited Trustee for Tata Mutual Fund acquired 5 lakh equity shares in Matrimony.com at Rs 900 per share, whereas CMDB II sold 6,32,651 equity shares in the company at Rs 900.89 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank reported higher profit at Rs 168.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 122.32 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income rose to Rs 655.83 crore from Rs 554.94 crore YoY.

Puravankara | ICRA has maintained the previous rating and assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ and outlook has been improved to Positive from Stable, and has maintained the previous short term rating of A2 for Rs 3,000 crore bank facilities of Puravankara.

Tata Coffee | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 57.37 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.05 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 591.23 crore from Rs 516.74 crore YoY.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 461.38 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 237.04 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 1,140.95 crore from Rs 611.21 crore YoY.

Cigniti Technologies | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 24.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 29.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue declined to Rs 233.02 crore from Rs 233.04 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company announced the launch of Albendazole tablets, USP in the US market. It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza tablets, 200 mg.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | The company reported higher profit at Rs 112.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 43.01 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income rose to Rs 448.57 crore from Rs 424 crore YoY.

Mahindra Logistics | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 12.58 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 9.73 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 974 crore from Rs 811.76 crore YoY.