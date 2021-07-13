Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Shilpa Medicare, LIC Housing and other stocks in news today

Results on July 13 | Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Gagan Gases, Shree Ganesh Remedies, TPI India, and WS Industries will release quarterly earnings on July 13.

Granules India | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 12,52,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 370.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SML Isuzu | Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in the company at Rs 584.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics | Cresta Fund bought 3.7 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 80.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Reliance Industries | The company has invested Rs 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNESL is yet to commence its business operations.

Datamatics Global Services | Datamatics strengthened its sales leadership team by appointing Aabhas Zaveri to lead intelligent automation business in North America.

ISMT | The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 112.2 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 79.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 459 crore from Rs 276.24 crore YoY.

LIC Housing Finance | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 1,94,291 equity shares (0.04 percent stake) in LIC Housing Finance, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.05 percent.

Shilpa Medicare | The company approved the transfer of API business consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

FDC | The company launched India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza oral suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.