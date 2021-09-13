MARKET NEWS

English
Buzzing Stocks: RIL, SBI Life Insurance, BHEL and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST
Representational image
Infosys: The company launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omni-channel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.
RELIANCE Industries RIL
Reliance Industries: JioPhone Next is in advanced trials and will be launched ahead of Diwali. [Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.]
Insurance_India
SBI Life Insurance Company: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has offloaded 2.3 crore equity shares in SBI Life at Rs 1,171.07 per equity share, whereas BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 96,35,692 equity shares at Rs 1,171 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
bharat heavy electricals bhel
BHEL: The company successfully implemented +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the western region grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the southern region grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).
TVS Motor Company: The company launched the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal.
TEJAS NETWORKS
Tejas Networks: Tata Sons' subsidiary Panatone Finvest have been allotted 1,93,79,845 equity shares of Tejas Networks by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. With this, total shareholding of Tata Sons in Tejas Networks increased to 37.7% from 24.8% earlier.
Cerebra Integrated Technologies: The company on September 17 will consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds.
JMC PROJECTS
JMC Projects (India): CARE has upgraded the rating of long term bank facilities & non-convertible debentures of the company as 'AA-'; Stable from 'A+'; Stable. Further, it has upgraded the rating of short term bank facilities of the company as 'A1+' from 'A1'.
Arvind SmartSpaces: The company raises Rs 85 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1) and promoters at a price of Rs 124 per share.
Reliance Infrastructure: The company won arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Supreme Court directed DMRC to pay damages of Rs 2,950 crore plus interest upto the date of payment to Reliance Infrastructure promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL). The proceeds from the arbitral award will be utilized for debt reduction.
Prakash Industries: The company has been declared as successful bidder in respect of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th tranche of auction of coal mines.
DILIP BUILDCON
Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India.
Rubfila International: The company announced the commencement of commercial production of new production line at its unit at Madathukulam, Tamilnadu.
Cupid: The company has received a purchase order of Rs 16.57 crore from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
Shyam metalics and Energy: The company entered in to agreement for sale of shares in subsidiary/step down subsidiary and associate company with Dorite Tracon Pvt Ltd and Shyam Sel & Power Ltd.
Vidli Restaurants: The company on September 17 will consider fund raising by way of rights issue of equity shares.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 13, 2021 07:13 am

