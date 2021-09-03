Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Rossari Biotech, Wockhardt and other stocks in news today

Kaveri Seed Company | The company acquired 3,19,144 equity shares of itself at Rs 583.78 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

McDowell Holdings | Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold 1,10,561 equity shares in the company at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The bank approved raising of equity share capital up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches and Rs 1,000 crore by way of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures acquired sole control of Just Dial, now holding 40.98 percent stake in Just Dial. (Disclaimer: Network18 is the parent company of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Digital that publishes Moneycontrol.)

Rossari Biotech | The company has completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 76 percent of Tristar Intermediaries.

GOCL Corporation | The company completed acquisition of APDLE Estates from Hinduja Realty Ventures.

OnMobile Global | Branch of the company in Panama has been dissolved.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for Chittoor - Thachur Six Laning Highway Hybrid Annuity Project in Tamil Nadu.

Salzer Electronics | The company has incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobilidy to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Sudhanva Investments & Trading released pledge on 10.99 lakh equity shares on closure of loan.

Wockhardt | Promoter entity Themisto Trustee Company created a pledge on 12.4 lakh equity shares and with that, the percent of pledged shares now increased to 28.40 percent.