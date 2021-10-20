Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Nestle, Jubilant Food, ACC and other stocks in news today

Results on October 20: Jubilant FoodWorks, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, Angel Broking, Arihant Superstructures, Deep Polymers, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Just Dial, Menon Bearings, Moschip Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Rane (Madras), Shoppers Stop, Snowman Logistics, Supreme Petrochem, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Syngene International, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts, Tata Communications, Tata Steel Long Products, Tejas Networks, and TT Ltd.

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 52% equity stake in Ritika Pvt Ltd that owns Ritu Kumar, Label Ritu Kumar, RI Ritu Kumar, aarké, and Ritu Kumar Home and Living, including complete acquisition of Everstone's 35% stake in the company. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

HCL Technologies: The company and Innovaccer Inc (a health cloud company) partnered to help healthcare and life sciences organizations drive digital health transformation.

L&T Technology Services: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 230 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 216.2 crore in Q1FY22, revenue rose to Rs 1,607.7 crore from Rs 1,518.4 crore QoQ.

Nestle India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 617.3.7 crore in Q3CY21 against Rs 587.09 crore in Q3CY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,882.6 crore from Rs 3,541.7 crore YoY.

ICICI Securities: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 351.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 278.15 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 856.37 crore from Rs 680.68 crore YoY.

ACC: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 449.04 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 363.09 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,748.90 crore from Rs 3,537.31 crore YoY.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Piyush Surana resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Rallis India: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 56.49 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 82.95 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 727.80 crore from Rs 725 crore YoY.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: ICRA revised credit rating on company's bank facilities to AA from AA- and revised outlook to stable from positive.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 444.57 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 303.22 crore in Q2FY21, net premium income increased to Rs 9,286.53 crore from Rs 8,572.19 crore YoY.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: The company launched qualified institutional placement issue on October 19 and approved the floor price for the same at Rs 422.48 per equity share.

Navin Fluorine International: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 63.22 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 67.81 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 338.95 crore from Rs 318.92 crore YoY. Ketan Sablok resigned as Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Basant Kumar Bansal is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation: The company approved the proposal to raise Rs 49.50 crore through rights issue.