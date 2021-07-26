Buzzing Stocks: RIL, ITC, ICICI Bank and other stocks in news today

Results on July 26: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Pipes, Coromandel International, DLF, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Jindal Stainless, KPIT Technologies, M&M Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, Phillips Carbon Black, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Vakrangee, and Zensar Technologies.

Reliance Industries: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 12,273 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 13,227 crore in Q4FY21, revenue at Rs 1,44,372 crore against Rs 1,54,896 crore QoQ. Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

ITC: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 3,013.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2,342.7 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 12,959.2 crore from Rs 9,502 crore YoY.

ICICI Bank: The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 4,616 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 2,599.2 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 10,935.7 crore from Rs 9,279.8 crore YoY.

Ambuja Cements: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 723.08 crore in Q2CY21 against Rs 453.4 crore in Q2CY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,371.2 crore from Rs 2,176.8 crore YoY.

United Spirits: The company reported profit at Rs 69.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 215.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,615.1 crore from Rs 1,030.2 crore YoY.

NTPC: The company commissioned 800-MW Unit-2 of Darlipali Thermal power project.

JSW Steel: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,900 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 582 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,902 crore from Rs 11,782 croroe YoY. The company will invest Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints over FY22-25.

Yes Bank: The bank reported profit at Rs 206.8 crore in Q1FY22 against profit of Rs 45.44 crore in Q1FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 1,402.1 crore from Rs 1,908.2 crore YoY.

Apollo Pipes: Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia sold 2,73,723 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,001.89 per share on the NSE, whereas SDM Enterprises acquired 1.6 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,001.1 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Infibeam Avenues: Investor Ravi Omprakash Agrawal sold 71,76,818 equity shares in the company at Rs 45.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sharika Enterprises: The company received order from LS Cable India for supply of cable accessories amounting Rs 1,67,88,715.45.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 0.34% stake in the company via open market transaction on July 23, increasing shareholding to 8.3% from 7.96% earlier.

Welspun Corp: The company has received the balance consideration of Rs 85.69 crore. With this, it received the full consideration of Rs 848.50 crore after sale of plates and coil mill division to JSW Steel.