Buzzing Stocks | RIL, IndusInd Bank, TCS and others that will be in focus today

Reliance Industries | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 13,227 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6,348 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,54,896 crore from Rs 1,39,535 crore YoY. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

IndusInd Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 876 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 301.8 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income rose to Rs 3,534.6 crore from Rs 3,231.2 crore YoY.

Yes Bank | The bank posted loss at Rs 3,787.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3,668.3 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 986.7 crore from Rs 1,273.7 crore YoY.

Tata Consultancy Services | Samir Seksaria has taken over as Chief Financial Officer of TCS effective May 1.

Tata Motors | The company sold 41,739 vehicles in April, down 40.6 percent compared to 70,263 vehicles sold in March 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The company sold 27,523 tractors in April, down 11.1 percent compared to 30,970 tractors sold in March 2021. Passenger vehicle sales increased to 18,285 units in April from 16,700 units in March and commercial vehicle sales declined to 16,147 units from 21,577 units in the same period. M&M is going to enhance its ownership to 100 percent in Meru Mobility Tech. (Image: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India | The company sold 1,59,691 vehicles in April 2021, declining from 1,67,014 vehicles in March 2021.

Eicher Motors | VE Commercial Vehicles sold 2,145 units in April 2021, declining from 7,037 units in March.

Escorts | The company sold 6,979 tractors in April 2021, falling sharply from 12,337 units in March.

Indian Hotels Company | The company approved raising of long term funds up to Rs 275 crore by way of external commercial borrowings, foreign currency borrowings, non-convertible debentures, term loans or through any other debt instrument in one or more tranches. The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 97.72 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 76.29 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 615 crore from Rs 1,092.98 crore YoY.

Trent | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 17.44 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3.21 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 905.55 crore from Rs 842.93 crore YoY.

DCB Bank | The bank acquired 2.89 percent stake in India International Exchange (IFSC), and 4.93 percent stake in India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) based at Gift City IFSC at Gandhinagar, for Rs 5 crore each.

Astec Lifesciences | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 23.96 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 31.18 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 171.92 crore from Rs 180.57 crore YoY.