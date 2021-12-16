Buzzing Stocks: RIL, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro and other stocks in news today

ICICI Bank | The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Transmission for divestment of 100 percent equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities (MUL).

Vakrangee | The company partnered with Pharmeasy to provide online medicines & healthcare services across its platform.

Karur Vysya Bank | United Forum of Bank Unions have given a call for strike on December 16 and December 17, 2021.

Wipro | The company will acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The joint venture agreement executed in March 2012 between Isgec Heavy Engineering and Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan has been amended with effect from December 14.

Scanpoint Geomatics | Promoter Karnavati Infrastructure Projects sold 83,867 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 15.67 percent from 15.79 percent earlier.

Cipla | The company has acquired up to 33 percent of partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP. This agreement is in line with the company’s commitment to enhance the share of renewable power source in its operation and to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws.

Jubilant Industries | After the permission from National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Commission), subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has restarted manufacturing operations of its Sahibabad plant.

Oswal Leasing | Harasees Kaur has tendered her resignation from the post of Manager Cum Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

Sun Pharma | Subsidiary has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection.

Godawari Power & Ispat | GPIL has subscribed to the preferential offer made by Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) for the fourth and last trench of 9 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 195 per share. GPIL's holding in HFAL has been increased from 54.70 percent to 56.45 percent.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Promoter Suneeta Reddy sold 0.49 percent stake in company via open market transactions on December 14, reducing shareholding to 3.36 percent from 3.85 percent earlier.

Reliance Industries | Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by Reliance New Energy Solar, subsidiary of Reliance Industries. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Lemon Tree Hotels | The company signed a License Agreement for 52 room Hotel at Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the brand 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels'.