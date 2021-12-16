MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
ICICI Bank | The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions.
ICICI Bank | The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Transmission for divestment of 100 percent equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities (MUL).
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Transmission for divestment of 100 percent equity stake of MPSEZ Utilities (MUL).
Vakrangee | The company partnered with Pharmeasy to provide online medicines & healthcare services across its platform.
Vakrangee | The company partnered with Pharmeasy to provide online medicines & healthcare services across its platform.
Karur Vysya Bank | United Forum of Bank Unions have given a call for strike on December 16 and December 17, 2021.
Karur Vysya Bank | United Forum of Bank Unions have given a call for strike on December 16 and December 17, 2021.
Wipro | The company will acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.
Wipro | The company will acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The joint venture agreement executed in March 2012 between Isgec Heavy Engineering and Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan has been amended with effect from December 14.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The joint venture agreement executed in March 2012 between Isgec Heavy Engineering and Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan has been amended with effect from December 14.
Scanpoint Geomatics | Promoter Karnavati Infrastructure Projects sold 83,867 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 15.67 percent from 15.79 percent earlier.
Scanpoint Geomatics | Promoter Karnavati Infrastructure Projects sold 83,867 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 15.67 percent from 15.79 percent earlier.
Cipla | The company has acquired up to 33 percent of partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP. This agreement is in line with the company’s commitment to enhance the share of renewable power source in its operation and to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws.
Cipla | The company has acquired up to 33 percent of partnership interest in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP. This agreement is in line with the company’s commitment to enhance the share of renewable power source in its operation and to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws.
Jubilant Industries | After the permission from National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Commission), subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has restarted manufacturing operations of its Sahibabad plant.
Jubilant Industries | After the permission from National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Commission), subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has restarted manufacturing operations of its Sahibabad plant.
Oswal Leasing | Harasees Kaur has tendered her resignation from the post of Manager Cum Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.
Oswal Leasing | Harasees Kaur has tendered her resignation from the post of Manager Cum Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.
Sun Pharma | Subsidiary has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection.
Sun Pharma | Subsidiary has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection.
Godawari Power & Ispat | GPIL has subscribed to the preferential offer made by Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) for the fourth and last trench of 9 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 195 per share. GPIL's holding in HFAL has been increased from 54.70 percent to 56.45 percent.
Godawari Power & Ispat | GPIL has subscribed to the preferential offer made by Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) for the fourth and last trench of 9 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 195 per share. GPIL's holding in HFAL has been increased from 54.70 percent to 56.45 percent.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Promoter Suneeta Reddy sold 0.49 percent stake in company via open market transactions on December 14, reducing shareholding to 3.36 percent from 3.85 percent earlier.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Promoter Suneeta Reddy sold 0.49 percent stake in company via open market transactions on December 14, reducing shareholding to 3.36 percent from 3.85 percent earlier.
Reliance Industries | Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by Reliance New Energy Solar, subsidiary of Reliance Industries. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary. )
Reliance Industries | Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by Reliance New Energy Solar, subsidiary of Reliance Industries. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Lemon Tree Hotels | The company signed a License Agreement for 52 room Hotel at Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the brand 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels'.
Lemon Tree Hotels | The company signed a License Agreement for 52 room Hotel at Ahmedabad, Gujarat under the brand 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels'.
Power Grid Corporation of India | The company approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Power Grid Corporation of India | The company approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in news today
first published: Dec 16, 2021 07:45 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.