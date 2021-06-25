Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Deepak Spinners, Indian Bank and other stocks in news today

Reliance Industries | RIL held its 44th AGM on June 24. These are the highlights - "We expect partnership with Saudi Aramco to be formalised in expeditious manner during this year," said Chairman Mukesh Ambani. H.E Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Aramco Chairman, will join RIL board as independent director. Over the next 3 years, the company will invest over Rs 60,000 crore in green energy initiatives. Google & Jio jointly developing a smartphone, 'JIOPHONE Next'. "We are confident of being the first to launch full-fledged 5G services. Reliance Retail is on a hyper growth trajectory to grow at least 3x in next 3-5 years," said Mukesh Ambani. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Results on June 25 | ABM Knowledgeware, Alphageo (India), Apex Frozen Foods, Atul Auto, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Finolex Industries, Godfrey Phillips, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind, JSW Energy, MSTC, PNC Infratech, RailTel Corporation of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Selan Exploration Technology, State Trading Corporation of India, Texmo Pipes & Products, and Voltamp Transformers will release quarterly earnings on June 25.

Results on June 26 | Ahluwalia Contracts, Andhra Cements, Future Consumer, Reliance Communications, Repco Home Finance, Shalimar Paints, and SJVN will release quarterly earnings on June 26.

Deepak Spinners | Ace investor Dolly Khanna acquired 76,555 equity shares in the company at Rs 167.21 per share, whereas Suvrat Jain sold 41,302 equity shares in the company at Rs 156.43 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Starlog Enterprises | Prudential Asia Pacific Equity Fund sold 76,727 equity shares in the company at Rs 10.16 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC is going infuse equity capital worth about Rs 2,334.69 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by preferential allotment of upto 4,54,00,000 equity shares of Re 2 at Rs 514.25 per share.

Bodal Chemicals | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.73 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 25.84 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 432.73 crore from Rs 368.47 crore YoY.

Asian Granito India | Crystal Ceramics Industries, a material subsidiary of Asian Granito India, has completed 12000 SQMTS/days of glazed vitrified tiles brown field capacity expansion at its Meshana Plant. This capacity addition will increase total capacity of Crystal Ceramics to 36000 SQMTS/day (square meters per day).

Majesco | Promoter Aurum Platz IT Pvt Ltd acquired 14.31 percent stake in the company via off market transaction, taking total shareholding to 34.57 percent from 20.26 percent earlier.

Pritika Auto Industries | Tano Investment Opportunities Fund acquired 2.78 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, raising shareholding to 9.68 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.

PTC India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 49.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 47.96 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,916.58 crore from Rs 3,634.52 crore YoY.

Everest Kanto Cylinder | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 4.44 crore crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.59 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 284.29 crore from Rs 198.66 crore YoY.

Future Supply Chain Solutions | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 18.92 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 14.58 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 150.2 crore from Rs 246.12 crore YoY.

Hazoor Multi Projects | The company received work order of Rs 5.90 crore for completion of balance work of 'National Highway No 548-A from section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder' received from Varaha Infra.

Indian Bank | The bank raised Rs 1,650 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set issue price for QIP at Rs 142.15 per share.

Aarti Industries | The company set floor price for QIP at Rs 899.77 per share.