Buzzing Stocks: RIL, BPCL, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Results Today | Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, United Spirits, Yes Bank, Artson Engineering, Atul, Aurionpro Solutions, Cigniti Technologies, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dynamatic Technologies, Fineotex Chemical, Majesco, Nectar Lifesciences, Panacea Biotec, ABB Power Products and Systems India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, SKF India and Symphony to announce results today.

Balaji Telefilms | The company appoints Nachiket Pantvaidya as the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 | The company's Q1 consolidated net profit rose 18.6 percent at Rs 87.9 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore and revenue was up 18.6 percent at Rs 181.6 crore versus Rs 153.1 crore, YoY.

Tanla Platforms Q1 | The company posted 32.9 percent jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 104.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore and revenue was up 37.5 percent at Rs 626.4 crore against Rs 455.5 crore, YoY. The company board considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of the company’s fully-paid equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 65 crore.

Biocon: Net profit was down 43.5 percent at Rs 84.4 crore against Rs 149.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 3.9 percent at Rs 1,760.6 crore against Rs 1,693.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 5.8 percent at Rs 389.3 crore against Rs 413.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin was at 22.1 percent against 24.4 percent (YoY).

PSP Projects | The company has secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore till date in the financial year 2021-22 for institutional and industrial projects from various clients.

Tata Power | The Company has signed share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Power International Pte., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for sale of 100 percent equity shares held in Trust Energy Resources Pte, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for a consideration of USD 285.64 million.

Hero MotoCorp | The company launched an advanced, ‘connected’, and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125.

Wipro | The company launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers | The company board to consider, the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals.

South Indian Bank Q1 | The company's Q1 net profit was down 87.4 percent at Rs 10.3 crore versus Rs 81.7 crore and NII was down 7.6 percent at Rs 542 crore versus Rs 586.9 crore, YoY. (Image: Reuters)