Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Ion Exchange (India) | Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala sold 1,50,770 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,205.19 per share and Rare Investments offloaded 3,87,727 equity shares at Rs 1,205.42 per share. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4.75 lakh shares at Rs 1,220.75 per share on the BSE.

Ircon International | The offer for sale of Ircon will open during March 3-4, the government will divest 10 percent equity stake in the company with an additional 6 percent as green shoe option.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea | Reliance Jio acquires 488.35 MHz of spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore, Bharti Airtel gets 355.45 MHz at Rs 18,698.75 crore, and Vodafone Idea goes home with 11.80 MHz for Rs 1,993.40 crore, Telecom Secretary Anshul Prakash said. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com)

Kranti Industries | In the order from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Goods and Service Tax, all the proceedings initiated against the company vide show cause cum demand notice has been dropped and order has been passed without any liability to be paid. (Image: krantiindustries.com)

Bank of Baroda | The bank closed its QIP issue and fixed issue price at Rs 81.70 per share.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures | The company has approved disinvestment of 74 percent shareholding in the Jaypee Powergrid (A Joint Venture of Powergrid Corporation of India and the company).

Accel | The company accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee, for the purchase of business of subsidiary Ensure Support Services India as a going concern, on a slump sale basis.

Ruchi Soya Industries | Promoter Patanjali Ayurved created a pledge on 48.17 percent stake.

Vipul | The company entered into an agreement to disinvest its 51 percent stake in subsidiary Vipul Lavanya Developers.

Engineers India | Indian Oil Corporation has awarded a project for execution of consultancy for overall project management and EPCM Services (Phase II) for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA (P-25 Project) to Engineers India. The total awarded order value is around Rs 600 crore with a total project schedule of 40 months for mechanical completion.

Gayatri Highways | The company has successfully completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity share capital of the Balaji Highways Holding Private Limited.

Motherson Sumi Systems | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term credit rating as AA+ and revised outlook from Negative to Stable.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers | The company has launched its residential project 'Aclove', at Chandivali, Andheri, Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Dr Reddy's Labs | The company received tentative US FDA nod for diabetes drug Linagliptin.