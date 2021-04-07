Buzzing Stocks | RIL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and others that will be in focus today

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel | Jio has entered into an agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

INOX Leisure | The company in its BSE filing said a board of directors approved to raise funds upto Rs 300 crore.

Tata Steel Long Products | TSLP in its BSE filing achieved the highest ever quarterly crude steel production of 1,86,000 tonnes with a growth of 7% QoQ and 19% YoY.

Wockhardt | CARE has assigned Wockhardt's proposed non-convertible debenture issue of Rs 200 crore a rating of 'BBB-, with a stable outlook.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection | CARE revised credit rating on the company's long term bank facilities to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', with a stable outlook.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | It said it has joined a consortium for retail payments - Vishwakarma Payments - and applied for a New Umbrella Entity license for retail payments with RBI.

Wonderla Holidays | The company said Wonderla Bangalore announced the closure of water rides effective from April 7 further notice, following the government directive.

Kranti Industries | It said the board of directors of the company approved the issue of fully paid bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:5.