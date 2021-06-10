MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Amtek Auto, LT Foods and other stocks in news today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

June 10, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
Results on June 10: SAIL, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Fertilizers, NHPC, Century Plyboards (I), Cera Sanitaryware, Eclerx Services, GE T&D India, GP Petroleums, Harrisons Malayalam, Hind Rectifiers, Mayur Uniquoters, Sanghi Industries, Shankara Building Products, Tera Software and Tide Water Oil (India).
Coral India Finance & Housing | Navin Bachubhai Doshi, promoter of the company proposes to sell up to 18,67,170 equity shares of Coral India Finance & Housing. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 35.
Accelya Solutions India | Accelya Group Bidco, promoter of the company proposes to sell up to 21,81,773 equity shares. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 910.
Reliance Industries: Private equity investments in Indian companies grew 38 percent to USD 62.2 billion last year, with inflows into Reliance Industries' telecom and retail ventures contributing nearly 40 percent of the total value of the deals, a report said on Wednesday. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Bata India Q4: The company reported 23.2 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 29.5 crore against Rs 38.4 crore and revenue was down 4.9% at Rs 589.9 crore versus Rs 620.6 crore, (YoY).
Adani Enterprises: The company is preparing to raise nearly $1 billion in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO) by Adani Wilmer, sources said. The Adani Group has begun preliminary talks to separate its airport business from holding entity Adani Enterprises as a first step toward listing the unit, according to sources.
lndraprastha Medical Corporation | The company posted a net profit of Rs 15 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.4 crore in a year ago period.
TCI Express | The company's new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.
LT Foods | The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary LT Foundation.
PTC India Financial Services | The company has reported a loss of Rs 53.66 crore against profit of Rs 7 crore.
Amtek Auto | The company posted a loss of Rs 145.77 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 78.42 crore in Q4FY20.
