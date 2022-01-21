MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
Results on January 21 | Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, California Software, Elixir Capital, Gland Pharma, Gokaldas Exports, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Inox Leisure, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T Finance Holdings, Max Ventures and Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Pioneer Distilleries, PNB Gilts, Polycab India, PVR, Ramco Industries, RattanIndia Power, Share India Securities, Supreme Petrochem, Supriya Lifescience, Tanla Platforms, Vinyl Chemicals, and Wendt (India) will release quarterly earnings on January 21.
Results on January 22 | ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Sangam (India), Seshasayee Paper & Boards, Sharda Cropchem, Sportking India, Vakrangee, Vardhman Textiles, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings on January 22.
VST Industries | The company reported higher profit at Rs 82.72 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.71 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 431.48 crore from Rs 380.4 crore YoY.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC | The company received approval from International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to carry out Portfolio Management Services from GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
Agro Tech Foods | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 6.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 8.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 245.74 crore from Rs 246.57 crore YoY.
Datamatics Global Services | The company to acquire 2.58 percent stake in subsidiary Datamatics Staffing Services (DSSL), from the promoters and other existing shareholders.
Container Corporation of India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 283.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 233.07 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,938.03 crore from Rs 1,766.89 crore YoY.
PNB Housing Finance | Kapish Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company has tendered his resignation.
Adani Enterprises | Adani Wilmar IPO to open for subscription during January 27-31, 2022, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,600 crore.
Accel | The company is acquiring a substantial minority stake in BizCarta Technologies India, a leading cyber security consulting and services company based in Bangalore, India with operations and customers in USA, Singapore, Australia.
Sasken Technologies | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 30.07 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 33.90 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 106.3 crore from Rs 113.88 crore YoY.
Havells India | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 305.82 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 350.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,664.21 crore from Rs 3,175.2 crore YoY.
PTC India Financial Services | The company received resignations from three independent directors mentioning some reasons, and refuted the allegations by the outgoing directors.
Vimta Labs | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 11.68 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 8.07 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 67.34 crore from Rs 58.67 crore YoY.
Hindustan Unilever | The company reported higher profit at Rs 2,243 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,921 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 13,092 crore from Rs 11,862 crore YoY.
Bajaj Holdings and Investment | The company reported lower profit at Rs 1,040.16 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,149.58 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 95.57 crore from Rs 100.33 crore YoY.
Cyient | The company reported higher profit at Rs 131.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,183.4 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore YoY.
Surya Roshni | The company received orders of Rs 123.17 crore for ERW line pipe (API SL GRADE) and MS bare pipe 3LPE coated.
Lyka Labs | The company reported profit at Rs 6.08 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 2.26 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 35.57 crore from Rs 26.81 crore YoY.
Automotive Axles | The company to invest in Suryaurja One that is engaged in solar power generation.
South Indian Bank | The bank reported loss at Rs 50.31 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 91.62 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 572.87 crore from Rs 596.39 crore YoY.
Data Patterns (India) | The company has received a development order worth Rs 27 crores from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the next generation wide band RF front end units for Electronic Warfare (EW) receivers.
Moneycontrol News
