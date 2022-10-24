Buzzing Stocks: Reliance, ICICI Bank, DLF, HUL, United Spirits, and others in news today

Rakesh Patil

: The oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries reported consolidated profit at Rs 13,656 crore in Q2FY23, against Rs 13,680 crore in the same period last year. Revenues surged 33.7% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations during the quarter. Consolidated operating profit, including the impact of special additional excise duty imposed by the government in July, surged 14.5% on year to Rs 34,663 crore. Jio Platforms recorded 27% YoY growth in profit at Rs 4,729 crore backed by strong topline and operating performance, with average revenue per user growing 23.5% YoY to Rs 177.2 per subscriber per month during the quarter.: The country's second largest private sector lender registered 37% YoY growth in Q2FY23 standalone profit at Rs 7,558 crore, with a significant fall in bad loan provisions. Net interest income increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 14,787 crore, with net interest margin expanding around 30 bps on sequential as well as on year basis.The bank reported 27% YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,581 crore for Q2FY23. Net interest income also grew 27% YoY to Rs 5,099 crore, with net interest margin expanding by 72 bps YoY to 5.17% for the quarter. The bank reported a significant 68% YoY decline in provisions and contingencies at Rs 137 crore, while the asset quality performance for the quarter has also seen further improvement in Q2.: The bank's Q2FY23 profit grew 6.5 times YoY to Rs 201.55 crore on a low base. There was a considerable decline in provisions and contingencies at Rs 241 crore, a YoY drop of 26 percent. Net interest income grew 16% YoY to Rs 1,064 crore during the quarter, with net interest margin rising 49 bps YoY to 4.55%. Gross NPA declined by 28 bps QoQ but there was a 10 bps QoQ increase in net NPA.The lender recorded a 32% YoY decline in profit at Rs 153 crore, impacted by higher provisions for bad loans that surged 54% YoY to Rs 583 crore in Q2FY23. Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 1,991 crore increased by 32% YoY, with net interest margin expanding by 40 bps YoY (up 20 bps QoQ) to 2.6%.: The company's profit grew by 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,616 crore in quarter ended September FY23, with domestic volume growth at 4%. Revenue increased 15.9% YoY to Rs 14,751 crore during the quarter. EBITDA rose by 7.8% to Rs 3,377 crore, but margin fell by 170 bps YoY to 22.9% in Q2FY23. HUL declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share for FY23.: The company has received approval from USFDA to market Ketorolac tromethamine tablets. The drug is used for relieving moderately severe pain, usually after surgery. The drug will be manufactured at company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.: The company clocked a healthy 94% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 63.3 crore for the quarter ended FY23, with revenue from operations growing 53% to Rs 127.4 crore and EBITDA increasing 94% to Rs 65.5 crore for the quarter. Margin expanded by nearly 11 percentage points to 51.4% compared to year-ago period.: The company has recorded a 34% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.4 crore for the quarter ended FY23, driven by decline in finance cost, higher other income with fall in tax rates. Revenue grew by 22.8% YoY to Rs 695.3 crore, but EBITDA fell 3.9% to Rs 58.9 crore and margin declined by 230 bps YoY to 8.5% for the quarter.: The company has received new orders worth Rs 2,042 crore across its businesses including transmission & distribution, civil and railways. With this, its order inflows for the current year stand at Rs 10,500 crore, a robust growth of 40% over last year.: The company posted profit at Rs 15.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against loss of Rs 13.8 crore in year-ago period, supported by strong topline and operating performance. Total income for the quarter at Rs 250.5 crore grew 82% and EBITDA at Rs 87.7 crore increased by 2 times compared to year-ago period.: The company has posted consolidated loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against profit of Rs 7,179 crore in Q2FY22, impacted by weakness in operating performance and lower other income, but supported by exceptional gain. Revenue grew by 28.5% to Rs 41,778 crore YoY, while EBITDA fell 83% to Rs 1,752 crore compared to year-ago period.: The company recorded a 1.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 312 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with 50 bps YoY contraction in EBITDA margin. Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,291 crore grew by 7.2% and EBITDA at Rs 679 crore increased by 2.9% compared to year-ago period.: The company said its profit grew by 106% YoY to Rs 563 crore in the quarter ended September FY23 led by one-time gain of Rs 381 crore from the slump sale of business undertaking associated with 32 brands in 'Popular' segment. Revenue at Rs 2,879.7 crore grew by 17.6% compared to year-ago period on resilient consumer demand in off-trade, rebounding in on-trade and continued mix improvement. EBITDA at Rs 446 crore increased by 4.8% YoY for the quarter and margin at 15.5% fell by 190 bps YoY.: The real estate major has reported a 26% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 477 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 despite fall in topline, led by strong margin performance with fall in finance cost. Revenue at Rs 1,302.3 crore fell by 12 percent and EBITDA at Rs 436.7 crore declined by 4.7% compared to year-ago period, but margin expanded by 260 bps YoY to 33.5% during the quarter.: The company reported a 70.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1.07 crore for September ended quarter impacted by weak margin performance and higher tax cost, but supported by other income and topline. Revenue at Rs 219.9 crore increased by 27.3% and EBITDA at Rs 21.5 crore rose by 17.4% compared to year-ago period, but margin fell 80 bps to 9.8% YoY.: The company has recorded 135% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, on a low base in a year-ago period. The earnings in Q2FY22 were impacted by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 514.7 crore and EBITDA increased 71.2% to Rs 71.6 crore, with margin rising 120 bps to 13.9% compared to year-ago period.: The company will consider the bonus share issue on November 2.: The rating agency has clocked a 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 147.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with revenue rising 19.6% to Rs 683 crore and EBITDA climbing 3.4% to Rs 151.5 crore compared to year-ago period. But margin declined 350 bps YoY to 22.2% during the quarter.: The company has recorded a 136% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 35.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by other income (against loss in previous quarter). Revenue grew by 18.5% to Rs 120 crore compared to previous quarter. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.