    Buzzing Stocks: Reliance, ICICI Bank, DLF, HUL, United Spirits, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Rakesh Patil
    October 24, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)
    Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries reported consolidated profit at Rs 13,656 crore in Q2FY23, against Rs 13,680 crore in the same period last year. Revenues surged 33.7% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations during the quarter. Consolidated operating profit, including the impact of special additional excise duty imposed by the government in July, surged 14.5% on year to Rs 34,663 crore. Jio Platforms recorded 27% YoY growth in profit at Rs 4,729 crore backed by strong topline and operating performance, with average revenue per user growing 23.5% YoY to Rs 177.2 per subscriber per month during the quarter. 
    ICICI Bank: The country's second largest private sector lender registered 37% YoY growth in Q2FY23 standalone profit at Rs 7,558 crore, with a significant fall in bad loan provisions. Net interest income increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 14,787 crore, with net interest margin expanding around 30 bps on sequential as well as on-year basis.
    The NII of the bank rose 26.81 percent on-year to Rs 5,099 crore on a standalone basis, compared to Rs 4,021 crore in the year-ago period.
    Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank reported 27% YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,581 crore for Q2FY23. Net interest income also grew 27% YoY to Rs 5,099 crore, with net interest margin expanding by 72 bps YoY to 5.17% for the quarter. The bank reported a significant 68% YoY decline in provisions and contingencies at Rs 137 crore, while the asset quality performance for the quarter has also seen further improvement in Q2.
    RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 110.10 | The scrip ended in the green after BofA Securities Europe SA net acquired additional 25,63,334 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 107.18 per share. BofA had held 2.91 percent equity stake (1.74 crore shares) in the company as of March 2022.
    RBL Bank: The bank's Q2FY23 profit grew 6.5 times YoY to Rs 201.55 crore on a low base. There was a considerable decline in provisions and contingencies at Rs 241 crore, a YoY drop of 26 percent. Net interest income grew 16% YoY to Rs 1,064 crore during the quarter, with net interest margin rising 49 bps YoY to 4.55%. Gross NPA declined by 28 bps QoQ but there was a 10 bps QoQ increase in net NPA.
    Yes Bank: The lender recorded a 32% YoY decline in profit at Rs 153 crore, impacted by higher provisions for bad loans that surged 54% YoY to Rs 583 crore in Q2FY23. Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 1,991 crore increased by 32% YoY, with net interest margin expanding by 40 bps YoY (up 20 bps QoQ) to 2.6%.
    Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2682.05 | The stock added 6 percent last week. FMCG companies betting big on the festival season by ramping up supply chains, investing in marketing campaigns and lining up new packs. Managements are also expecting rural demand to make a robust comeback. A recent report by Bizom says India’s FMCG market increased 6 percent in value in August compared to July, reversing the past three months of consecutive decline. Global brokerage firm Nomura expects HUL’s volumes to grow by 4-5 percent in Q2FY23. They have a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,975. “We expect the company to benefit from demand uncoiling in out-of-home categories. And, benefits of softening input cost will drive meaningful margin improvement from Q3,” it said. Macquarie has an "outperform" rating with a target of Rs 3,000. "Our channel checks suggest steady demand. The demand strength should sustain volume growth momentum. Downside risks to margins are limited," its analysts said in a note.
    Hindustan Unilever: The company's profit grew by 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,616 crore in quarter ended September FY23, with domestic volume growth at 4%. Revenue increased 15.9% YoY to Rs 14,751 crore during the quarter. EBITDA rose by 7.8% to Rs 3,377 crore, but margin fell by 170 bps YoY to 22.9% in Q2FY23. HUL declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share for FY23.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus receives USFDA nod for high blood pressure drug. Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Sildenafil, the high blood pressure drug (pulmonary hypertension). It works by relaxing and widening the blood vessels in lungs which allows the blood to flow more easily. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The drug had annual sales of $65 million in the United States according to IQVIA data of August 2022.
    Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received approval from USFDA to market Ketorolac tromethamine tablets. The drug is used for relieving moderately severe pain, usually after surgery. The drug will be manufactured at company's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.
    Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The company clocked a healthy 94% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 63.3 crore for the quarter ended FY23, with revenue from operations growing 53% to Rs 127.4 crore and EBITDA increasing 94% to Rs 65.5 crore for the quarter. Margin expanded by nearly 11 percentage points to 51.4% compared to year-ago period.
    Dodla Dairy: Investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings offloads 6.7% stake in Dodla Dairy. On the NSE, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc acquired 5,10,300 equity shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 509 per share. India Acorn Fund also bought 3.22 lakh equity shares at same price. On the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7,92,072 shares, and Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund purchased 14,99,999 shares at an average price of Rs 509 per share. However investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte. Ltd sold 40 lakh equity shares at same price.
    Dodla Dairy: The company has recorded a 34% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 39.4 crore for the quarter ended FY23, driven by decline in finance cost, higher other income with fall in tax rates. Revenue grew by 22.8% YoY to Rs 695.3 crore, but EBITDA fell 3.9% to Rs 58.9 crore and margin declined by 230 bps YoY to 8.5% for the quarter.
    KEC INTERNATIONAL
    KEC International: The company has received new orders worth Rs 2,042 crore across its businesses including transmission & distribution, civil and railways. With this, its order inflows for the current year stand at Rs 10,500 crore, a robust growth of 40% over last year.
    Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels receives contract from DIAL to develop hotel at T3 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport. The company has received contract from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to develop a hotel at the T3 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). With this, Chalet will enter the northern India market. The upcoming terminal hotel will be company's 9th hospitality property in the country and first in northern India. The hotel will have ~350-400 rooms positioned in the 5-star deluxe space. The hotel is expected to be commissioned in FY26 or earlier. Chalet posted consolidated profit of Rs 28.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 41.66 crore in year-ago period due to second Covid wave. Revenue from operations grew by 275.2% to Rs 253 crore during the same period.
    Chalet Hotels: The company posted profit at Rs 15.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against loss of Rs 13.8 crore in year-ago period, supported by strong topline and operating performance. Total income for the quarter at Rs 250.5 crore grew 82% and EBITDA at Rs 87.7 crore increased by 2 times compared to year-ago period.
    JSW Steel: The company has posted consolidated loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against profit of Rs 7,179 crore in Q2FY22, impacted by weakness in operating performance and lower other income, but supported by exceptional gain. Revenue grew by 28.5% to Rs 41,778 crore YoY, while EBITDA fell 83% to Rs 1,752 crore compared to year-ago period.
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company recorded a 1.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 312 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with 50 bps YoY contraction in EBITDA margin. Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,291 crore grew by 7.2% and EBITDA at Rs 679 crore increased by 2.9% compared to year-ago period.
    United Spirits: The company said its profit grew by 106% YoY to Rs 563 crore in the quarter ended September FY23 led by one-time gain of Rs 381 crore from the slump sale of business undertaking associated with 32 brands in 'Popular' segment. Revenue at Rs 2,879.7 crore grew by 17.6% compared to year-ago period on resilient consumer demand in off-trade, rebounding in on-trade and continued mix improvement. EBITDA at Rs 446 crore increased by 4.8% YoY for the quarter and margin at 15.5% fell by 190 bps YoY.
    (Representative image: Shutterstock)
    DLF: The real estate major has reported a 26% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 477 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 despite fall in topline, led by strong margin performance with fall in finance cost. Revenue at Rs 1,302.3 crore fell by 12 percent and EBITDA at Rs 436.7 crore declined by 4.7% compared to year-ago period, but margin expanded by 260 bps YoY to 33.5% during the quarter.
    Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 673.50 | The share price ended in the green on September 30. The company announced the merger of Saankhya Labs Private Limited and Saankhya Strategic Electronics Private Limited through a process approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Tejas Networks acquired 64.40 percent of shares of Saankhya Labs Private Limited in July 2022.
    Tejas Networks: The company reported a 70.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1.07 crore for September ended quarter impacted by weak margin performance and higher tax cost, but supported by other income and topline. Revenue at Rs 219.9 crore increased by 27.3% and EBITDA at Rs 21.5 crore rose by 17.4% compared to year-ago period, but margin fell 80 bps to 9.8% YoY.
    VIP Industries: VIP Industries clocks robust profit at Rs 69.10 crore in Q1FY23 on low base. Revenue grows 186.4% YoY. The company registered a healthy growth in consolidated profit at Rs 69.10 crore in Q1FY23, on a low base in profit at Rs 2.53 crore in Q1FY22 that affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 186.4% YoY to Rs 590.61 crore during the same period.
    VIP Industries: The company has recorded 135% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, on a low base in a year-ago period. The earnings in Q2FY22 were impacted by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 514.7 crore and EBITDA increased 71.2% to Rs 71.6 crore, with margin rising 120 bps to 13.9% compared to year-ago period.
    Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
    CL Educate: The company will consider the bonus share issue on November 2.
    Crisil: The rating agency has clocked a 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 147.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with revenue rising 19.6% to Rs 683 crore and EBITDA climbing 3.4% to Rs 151.5 crore compared to year-ago period. But margin declined 350 bps YoY to 22.2% during the quarter.
    Sasken Technologies: The company has recorded a 136% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 35.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by other income (against loss in previous quarter). Revenue grew by 18.5% to Rs 120 crore compared to previous quarter. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
