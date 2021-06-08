Buzzing Stocks: PNB, Infosys, Mrs Bectors Food and others that will be in focus today

Results on June 8 | Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Hester Biosciences, Ion Exchange (India), Jindal Hotels, KM Sugar Mills, Manaksia Aluminium Company, PTC India Financial Services, Prestige Estates Projects, Shemaroo Entertainment, Surana Telecom And Power, Surya India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Talbros Automotive Components, Titagarh Wagons, Vipul Organics, Winsome Textile Industries, and Wonderla Holidays will release quarterly earnings on June 8.

Coastal Corporation | Barclays Securities India bought 2,20,174 equity shares in Coastal Corporation at Rs 249.15 per share. However, investor Satyasree Achanta sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 250.14 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.

VA Tech Wabag | Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & EQ India Fund sold 14,800 equity shares (0.02 percent stake) in VA Tech Wabag via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.03 percent earlier.

Punjab National Bank | Reserve Bank of India imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on PNB for non-compliance with the directions on identification and reporting of frauds, and inaccurate data reporting on CRILIC platform, for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Fairchem Organics | The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 159.32 crore from Rs 89.3 crore YoY.

Infosys | The company announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

Seamec | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 17.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.75 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 96.87 crore from Rs 96.21 crore YoY.

Surya Roshni | The company received order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 12.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 9.05 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 223.98 crore from Rs 194.3 crore YoY.

JSPL business update: April-May steel production up 31% at 13.71 lakh tonnes against 10.44 lakh tonnes (YoY). April-May steel sales up 7% at 10.58 lakh tonnes against 9.8 lakh tonnes (YoY). April-May sales volume growth at 7% YoY. Exports accounted for 28% of total sales volume during April-May.

Shriram Transport Finance Company | The company approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital, on a preferential basis.