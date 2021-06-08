MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: PNB, Infosys, Mrs Bectors Food and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Results on June 8 | Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Hester Biosciences, Ion Exchange (India), Jindal Hotels, KM Sugar Mills, Manaksia Aluminium Company, PTC India Financial Services, Prestige Estates Projects, Shemaroo Entertainment, Surana Telecom And Power, Surya India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Talbros Automotive Components, Titagarh Wagons, Vipul Organics, Winsome Textile Industries, and Wonderla Holidays will release quarterly earnings on June 8.
Results on June 8 | Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Hester Biosciences, Ion Exchange (India), Jindal Hotels, KM Sugar Mills, Manaksia Aluminium Company, PTC India Financial Services, Prestige Estates Projects, Shemaroo Entertainment, Surana Telecom And Power, Surya India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Talbros Automotive Components, Titagarh Wagons, Vipul Organics, Winsome Textile Industries, and Wonderla Holidays will release quarterly earnings on June 8.
Coastal Corporation | Barclays Securities India bought 2,20,174 equity shares in Coastal Corporation at Rs 249.15 per share. However, investor Satyasree Achanta sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 250.14 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Coastal Corporation | Barclays Securities India bought 2,20,174 equity shares in Coastal Corporation at Rs 249.15 per share. However, investor Satyasree Achanta sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 250.14 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indiabulls Commercial Credit entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.
VA Tech Wabag | Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & EQ India Fund sold 14,800 equity shares (0.02 percent stake) in VA Tech Wabag via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.03 percent earlier.
VA Tech Wabag | Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & EQ India Fund sold 14,800 equity shares (0.02 percent stake) in VA Tech Wabag via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.01 percent from 3.03 percent earlier.
Punjab National Bank | Reserve Bank of India imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on PNB for non-compliance with the directions on identification and reporting of frauds, and inaccurate data reporting on CRILIC platform, for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Punjab National Bank | Reserve Bank of India imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on PNB for non-compliance with the directions on identification and reporting of frauds, and inaccurate data reporting on CRILIC platform, for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Fairchem Organics | The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 159.32 crore from Rs 89.3 crore YoY.
Fairchem Organics | The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 159.32 crore from Rs 89.3 crore YoY.
Infosys | The company announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
Infosys | The company announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
Seamec | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 17.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.75 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 96.87 crore from Rs 96.21 crore YoY.
Seamec | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 17.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.75 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 96.87 crore from Rs 96.21 crore YoY.
Surya Roshni | The company received order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).
Surya Roshni | The company received order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 12.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 9.05 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 223.98 crore from Rs 194.3 crore YoY.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 12.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 9.05 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 223.98 crore from Rs 194.3 crore YoY.
Jindal Steel and Power
JSPL business update: April-May steel production up 31% at 13.71 lakh tonnes against 10.44 lakh tonnes (YoY). April-May steel sales up 7% at 10.58 lakh tonnes against 9.8 lakh tonnes (YoY). April-May sales volume growth at 7% YoY. Exports accounted for 28% of total sales volume during April-May.
Shriram Transport Finance Company | The company approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital, on a preferential basis.
Shriram Transport Finance Company | The company approved raising of funds by issuance of equity shares and warrants to promoter Shriram Capital, on a preferential basis.
Union Bank of India | The company reported standalone profit at Rs 1,329.77 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 2,503.18 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 5,402.86 crore from Rs 2,878.11 crore YoY.
Union Bank of India | The company reported standalone profit at Rs 1,329.77 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 2,503.18 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 5,402.86 crore from Rs 2,878.11 crore YoY.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in news today
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:01 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey