Buzzing Stocks | PNB Housing Finance, Ugro Capital, Diligent Industries, others in news today

PNB Housing Finance | The housing finance company has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue. The lender said that the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course.

Ugro Capital | The company on March 14 will consider raising funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Diligent Industries | The firm said the board has recommended the sub-division of shares of the company from a face value of Rs 5 each to a face value of Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Biocon | CRISIL has placed its 'AA+' rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company on 'Watch with Developing Implications', after the acquisition of biosimilar assets of US-based Viatris Inc by its subsidiary Biocon Biologics for $3.33 billion. The rating on the short term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

Gufic Biosciences | The company entered into cancer immunology by undertaking research collaboration with Australia-based biotechnology company Selvax Pty Ltd.

APM Finvest | Manoj Kumar Rinwa has resigned as Chief Financial officer of the company.

NTPC | The state-owned power generation company said unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of its subsidiary Nabinagar Power Generating Company has completed trial run. Consequently, the same has been included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group. With this, the total installed capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company and NTPC group has become 1,980 MW and 68,567.18 MW respectively.

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries | Anil Jain, who is a chartered accountant, has been appointed as chief financial officer of the company.

Arvind | The company said its operations have fully resumed at Ankur unit. In November last year, the firm's effluent discharge connection of its Ankur unit in Ahmedabad was disconnected following a Gujarat High Court order. As a result, it's revenue and EBITDA have reduced by approximately Rs 40 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively. The unit had contributed 5 percent of the consolidated revenue and 6 percent of the consolidated EBITDA of the company for FY21.

Karnataka Bank | The bank partnered with SELCO Solar Light Private Limited for financing solar based livelihood products to its customers.

Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator has entered into an agreement to acquire 9 percent equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle. This SPV is formed for owning and operating the captive power plant.