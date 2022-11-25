Buzzing Stocks | PNB, Biocon, Tube Investments, and others in news today

Lupin: USFDA issues Form-483 with 8 observations for Lupin's Mandideep facility. The USFDA has issued Form-483 with 8 observations for the drug product facility and API facility at Mandideep. The US drug regulator has inspected company's Mandideep unit-1 facility during November 14-23, 2022. "We do not believe this will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility," the company said.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics allots shares worth Rs 2,205.6 crore to parent company Biocon. Biocon Biologics has allotted equity shares worth Rs 2,205.63 crore to parent company Biocon. Its stake in Biocon Biologics will be 88.85% post allotment of shares.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Veranda Learning Solutions partners with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch online MBA. IIM Raipur is collaborating with Veranda Learning Solutions, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR management.

Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings buys additional 6.06 lakh shares in Fino Payments Bank. Capri Global Holdings bought additional 6.06 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 258.47 per share.

PB Fintech: WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund buys 1.5% equity stake in Policybazaar operator. Hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought 67.75 lakh shares in Policybazaar operator via open market transactions, which is 1.5 percent of total paid-up equity. The fund has purchased 34.21 lakh shares on the NSE and 33.53 lakh shares on the BSE, at an average price of Rs 400 per share. The stake buy was worth Rs 271 crore.

Hariom Pipe Industries: Hariom Pipe Industries completes setting up of 15 tonne electric melting furnace. The company has completed the setting up of its 15 tonne electric melting furnace and the commercial production from the same will commence from November 25, 2022. This will increase the company's production of MS billets from the current 95,832 MTPA to 1.04 lakh MTPA.

Cummins India: Cummins India appoints Bonnie Jean Fetch as Additional Director on the board. The company has appointed Bonnie Jean Fetch as an Additional Director (non-executive and non-independent) on the board. The appointment is subject to the approval of members of the company. Fetch is Executive officer and leads the global supply chain for Cummins' distribution business segment and has overall leadership accountability for supply chain operations across Cummins in North America.

Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank gets DIPAM approval for stake sale in UTI AMC. The public sector lender has received approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Finance, for divestment of stake in UTI Asset Management Company in single or multiple tranches. As of now, PNB holds 15.22% stake in UTI AMC. The objective is to realise gain on investment.

Tube Investments of India: Tube Investments of India to pick 50% stake in start-up X2Fuels and Energy. The auto ancillary company will pick 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy, a start-up company engaged in developing processes to convert waste to liquid/solid fuels, for Rs 6.15 crore. Tube Investments has signed shares' subscription agreement with X2Fuels and Energy, and its founders.

Laurus Labs: Laurus Labs picks 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for solar energy. The company has entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement with Ethan Energy India for buying 26% stake in Ethan Energy India. This will enable the company to consume 100% of the solar energy to be supplied by Ethan Energy India from their 10 MW solar energy plant.