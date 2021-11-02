Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and other stocks in news today

November 2 | Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bank of India, Godrej Properties, Union Bank of India, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Bajaj Healthcare, BASF India, Bharat Gears, Bombay Dyeing, Dabur India, Easy Trip Planners, eClerx Services, GE Power India, Gillette India, Indoco Remedies, Jindal Steel & Power, Jyothy Labs, Laxmi Organic Industries, Minda Corporation, MTAR Technologies, NCL Industries, NOCIL, PNB Housing Finance, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Radico Khaitan, R Systems International, Stove Kraft, Trent, and Unichem Laboratories will release September quarter earnings on November 2.

PI Industries | Since Ind Swift Laboratories has not been able to complete several of pre-agreed conditions precedents, the Business Transfer Agreement with Ind Swift stands terminated.

Hero MotoCorp | The company sold 5.48 lakh units in October 2021 against 8.07 lakh units sold in October 2020.

MOIL | The government announced wage revision for company's workers. The company will be making the arrear payment in one go which will have a financial impact of Rs 218 crore. Total financial impact of the wage revision will be about Rs 87 crore per annum.

Muthoot Finance | RBI cancelled company's White Label ATMs business licence.

Eicher Motors | Royal Enfield sales fell 44,133 units in October 2021, against 66,891 units in October 2020.

Yes Bank | The bank completed the transaction for sale of stake in YES Asset Management and YES Trustee to GPL Finance & Investments.

Parag Milk Foods | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 22.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 15.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 532.3 crore from Rs 498.2 crore YoY.

Tata Motors | The company posted a loss of Rs 4,415.5 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 307.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 61,378.8 crore from Rs 53,530 crore YoY.

ABB India | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.04 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.51 percent from 5.55 percent earlier.

IG Petrochemicals | The company has approved the expansion of Phthalic Anhydride with a capacity of 53,000 MTPA at Taloja.

Salzer Electronics | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 8.03 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7.02 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 200 crore from Rs 155.2 crore YoY.

Hindoostan Mills | The company has approved to dispose off 20 looms and small piece of land admeasuring 2,406 square meter at Karad, Maharashtra.

Burger King India | The company to acquire 83.24 percent stake in PT Sari Burger Indonesia which has 177 restaurants.