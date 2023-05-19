Buzzing Stocks: Pfizer, Rail Vikas Nigam, United Spirits, Bata, IndiGo & others in focus today

1/11 Results on May 19: NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Punjab National Bank, JSW Steel, Zomato, Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Bandhan Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dilip Buildcon, Delhivery, Elgi Equipments, EPL, GATI, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Lakshmi Cement, Minda Corporation, Muthoot Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NLC India, Sun TV Network, VA Tech Wabag, and Welspun Enterprises will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 19.

2/11 Results on May 20: Divis Laboratories, Andhra Petrochemicals, Arihant Capital Markets, Atul Auto, Balaji Amines, Bharat Electronics, Godawari Power & Ispat, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Nilkamal, Swan Energy, VRL Logistics, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 20.

3/11 Wipro: The technology services and consulting company announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver greater value. The agreement is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026.

4/11 Nexus Select Trust: The leading real estate investment trust is going to make a debut on the bourses on May 19. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 100 per unit.

5/11 InterGlobe Aviation: The low-cost carrier IndiGo operator has recorded profit at Rs 919.2 crore for quarter ended March FY23, against loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore in same period last year, driven by healthy operating numbers and topline growth. Revenue from operations grew by 76.5% to Rs 14,160.6 crore compared to same period last year. EBITDAR for the quarter increased by more than 17-fold to Rs 2,966.5 crore compared to year-ago period. Passenger numbers in Q4FY23 increased by 60.5% YoY to 23.4 million.

6/11 Pfizer: The company has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of 3 products - Magnex 1gm, 2gm; Magnex Forte 1.5gm, 3gm; Zosyn 4.5gm; and Magnamycin 250mg, 1gm, 2gm injections - manufactured by Astral SteriTech. These products are marketed/distributed by Pfizer. Astral SteriTech informed Pfizer that it has observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block. Astral manufactures three products for Pfizer, namely, Magnex, Magnamycin and Zosyn.

7/11 Bata India: The footwear company has reported a 4.4% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 65.5 crore in March FY23 quarter, impacted by weak operating margin performance. Revenue from operations grew by 17% to Rs 778.6 crore compared to same period last year.

8/11 United Spirits: The beverage alcohol company has recorded a 7.4% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 204 crore for quarter ended March FY23 despite weak operating margin performance. Revenue fell 0.3% to Rs 2,494 crore compared to year-ago period.

9/11 Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has formed one joint venture - Indore MMLP - with National Highways Logistics Management, and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. The joint venture will develop Multi Modal Logistics Parks across PAN India under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

10/11 BLS International Services: Promoter Diwakar Aggarwal has sold 1.12 crore equity shares or 2.72% stake in visa consultancy services provider via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 175.24 per share, amounting to Rs 196.3 crore. Diwakar Aggarwal among promoters held 8.49% stake or 3.48 crore shares in the company as of March 2023.