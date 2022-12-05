Buzzing Stocks | PB Fintech, M&M Financial Services, NDTV, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

PB Fintech: Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley pick Rs 243 crore shares in PB Fintech. Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company picked Rs 243 crore worth of shares in the Policybazaar operator. Societe Generale bought 26 lakh shares in PB Fintech and Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company purchased 27.3 lakh shares, at an average price of Rs 456.4 per share. However, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) sold 2.28 crore shares in PB Fintech at same price, which were worth Rs 1,042.5 crore.Bank of India: Bank of India raises Rs 1,500 crore via additional Tier-I bonds. The public sector lender has raised Rs 1,500 crore by allotting Basel-III compliant additional Tier-I bonds, to seven investors. The bonds issue opened on December 1 received good response from investors, getting bids worth Rs 6,367 crore against offer size of Rs 1,500 crore.Inox Green Energy Services: Inox Green Energy Services Q2 loss widens to Rs 11.87 crore. The wind power operation and maintenance service provider posted net loss of Rs 11.87 crore on consolidated basis for quarter ended September FY23, increasing from loss of Rs 11.58 crore in previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 61.9 crore, from Rs 61.79 crore in same period.Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: M&M Financial Services reports 75% growth in disbursement for November. The company said in November 2022, the business continued its momentum with disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crore, delivering a 75% YoY growth on positive macro environment. The YTD disbursement at Rs 31,050 crore grew by 99% YoY. The collection efficiency was at 96% for November 2022, against 94% in same month last year. The company expects further improvement in Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets during December 2022.Rama Steel Tubes: Rama Steel Tubes receives 2 new orders of Rs 6.7 crore for steel tubular poles. The company has received 2 new orders worth Rs 6.7 crore. These orders are mainly for supply of steel tubular poles to Purvachal Vidut Vitran Nigam, and Paschimanchal Vidut Vitran Nigam.NDTV: Vikasa India EIF I Fund offloads 0.6% stake in NDTV. Vikasa India EIF I Fund sold 3.89 lakh equity shares (0.6% stake) in the media company via open market transactions at an average price fo Rs 414.54 per share. The fund held 4.42% stake in NDTV as of September 2022.Veritas (India): Swan Energy buys additional 2.6% stake in Veritas India. Investor Swan Energy bought additional 7 lakh shares or 2.6% stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 143.65 per share. However, promoter Niti Nitinkumar Didwania sold same number of shares at same price.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: General Atlantic Singapore sells Rs 215 crore stake in KIMS Hospitals. Investor General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte Ltd sold 14.50 lakh shares in KIMS via open market transaction at an average price of Rs 1,480 per share, which is worth Rs 214.6 crore. However, Amansa Holdings was the buyer for most of those shares, buying 13.95 lakh shares at same price.IIFL Wealth Management: Promoter offloads IIFL Wealth Management shares worth Rs 94.5 crore. Promoter Nirmal Madhu Family Private Trust offloaded shares worth Rs 94.50 crore as it sold 5.25 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,800.08 per share.Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics receives income tax refund of Rs 427 crore. The state-run defence company has received income tax refund order from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax for the assessment year 2011-12. The said order was passed allowing R&D Expenditure of Rs 595.23 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs 427.45 crore. The said refund includes interest of Rs 176.93 crore.Ion Exchange (India): Ion Exchange India bags contract of Rs 343 crore from IOC. The company has received a contract worth Rs 343.36 crore from Indian Oil Corporation. The work includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning, performance guarantee test run and operation & maintenance for five years of zero liquid discharge plant at Panipat refinery. The project is to be commissioned within 16 months from the date of letter of acceptance.Cravatex: Cravatex sells material subsidiary to Metro Brands. The company has completed the sale of its 100% shareholding held in Cravatex Brands, a material subsidiary, to Metro Brands.