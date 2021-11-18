MARKET NEWS

English
Buzzing Stocks: One 97 Communications, Sapphire Foods, Zomato and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST
Paytm operator One 97 Communications | The company will make a debut on the bourses on November 18. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 2,150 per share.
Sapphire Foods | The company will list its shares on the bourses on November 18. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.
Onelife Capital Advisors | Promoter Naig Pandoo Prabhakar further sold 7,00,566 equity shares in the company at Rs 18.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Zomato | Zomato UK, step down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved effective from November 16, 2021.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company acquired 0.19 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on November 16, increasing shareholding to 5.18 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.
Camlin Fine Sciences | The company, through its newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico namely CFS de Mexico Blends, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. has acquired 33.50 percent stake in Dresen Quimica S.A.P.I. DE C.V. from the joint venture partner (Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V.) for $8.50 million. The company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.50 percent stake in Dresen.
Goyal Aluminiums | The company is proposing to invest and acquire 50,000 equity shares i.e. 33.33 percent of Wroley E India, for Rs 5 lakh.
BHEL | A Cooperation Agreement was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals and Zorya Mashproekt, Ukraine, with the aim to cooperate for establishing the local manufacture of the Marine GTs and RGs for requirement of the Indian Navy.
Jindal Drilling & Industries | The company has acquired an offshore jack-up rig 'Jindal Supreme' from Venus Drilling Pte. Ltd. for $16.75 million. The rig is currently operating under contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
Pokarna | CRISIL has upgraded company's long term rating to BBB/Positive from BBB-/Positive, and short term rating to A3+ from A3.
Vedanta | The company has constituted a Board Committee to evaluate value unlocking measures.
Seacoast Shipping Services | The company's board meeting, on November 24, to consider the sub division of face value of equity shares.
Artson Engineering | The company has received order confirmation of Rs 8.60 crore.
The Phoenix Mills | CPP Investments has completed its first tranche of investment in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Limited (PCREPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, on private placement basis and by way of secondary acquisition of equity shares held by the company in PCREPL aggregating to Rs 787 crore.
AJR Infra and Tolling | The company has completed sale of 33 percent stake in Vizag Seaport Private Limited (VSPL) to Shripriya Ports Private Limited for Rs 26.40 crore. As a result, the shareholding of the company in VSPL has been reduced from 73.76 percent to 40.76 percent and VSPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.
