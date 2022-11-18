Buzzing Stocks | Paytm, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: BOFA Securities Europe SA has acquired 50.26 lakh shares in the Paytm operator, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 60.03 lakh shares, and Societe Generale - ODI purchased 70.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 555 apiece. They in total bought Rs 1,005 crore Paytm shares through open market transactions. However, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 2.93 crore shares in Paytm at an average price of Rs 555.67 per share, which are worth Rs 1,630.89 crore. SVF as of September 2022 held 11.32 crore shares or 17.45% stake in Paytm.: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore equity shares in the Nykaa brand operator at an average price of Rs 175.25 per share, which is worth Rs 299 crore. However, investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded Rs 1,009 crore worth shares via open market transaction as it sold 5.75 crore shares at an average price of Rs 175.48 per share.: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2% stake or 56.68 lakh shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 5.2%, from 7.2% earlier.: The Navratna defence PSU has signed an agreement with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL/AVANI), a defence PSU. They will jointly address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and related systems. It has also signed a MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), a defence PSU.: The company has launched its residential project - Mahindra Citadel Phase 1, at Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.: The company has commenced operation at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs 187 crore. Now it has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13 LMT per annum.: The transportation and distribution company has opened more than 19 retail outlets in Tier I and II towns as part of its expansion plans, on its 39th anniversary. These stores are located in 14 states including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.: The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Bhama Krishnamurthy as part-time chairperson with effect from November 17. She will serve in this capacity till September 28, 2024.: Paschim Finance and Chit Fund sold further 1.15 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 286.15 per share, and Victory Software also offloaded further 85,000 shares at an average price of Rs 286.1 per share. Meanwhile, the company has fixed December 14 as a record date for sub-division of equity shares. The company said each share will stand sub-divided into 10 shares of nominal value of Re 1 each fully paid-up and will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9 shares of Re 1 each for every 1 existing share of Re 1 each.