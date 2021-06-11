MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Oil India, Yes Bank, Godrej Properties and other stocks in news today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Results Today | Bharat Heavy Electricals, DLF, BEML, Aksharchem, Aksh Optifibre, Axiscades Technologies, Bharat Gears, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cochin Shipyard, Deccan Cements, DFM Foods, Edelweiss Financial Services, Goa Carbon, Haldyn Glass, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, Integrated Capital Services, Lumax Industries, Max Ventures and Industries, MSP Steel & Power, Nitco, Patel engineering and Sun TV Network.
Oil India | The company has scheduled a board meeting on June 21 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2021 and to recommend final dividend for the FY2020-21, if any.
Yes Bank | The company board considered and approved seeking shareholders’ approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN).
Wipro: The company has appointed Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer.
GOCL Corporation | The company along with IDL Explosives bagged orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore to supply of Raydets, Electronic and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives over a period of 2 years.
Mayur Uniquoters | The company recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.
NHPC Limited | Consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 464.60 crore against Rs 258.83 crore, YoY. The company board approved at the meeting held on June 10 the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 4300 crore during financial year 2021-22 through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.
Tera Software | The company posted Q4FY21 profit at Rs 0.99 crore against Rs 2 crore in Q4FY20.
National Fertilizers | Consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 9.8 crore against Rs 333.11 crore, YoY.
Hind Rectifiers | The company approved the incorporation of two subsidiaries.
Harrisons Malyalam | Consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 17.29 crore against Rs 3.19 crore, YoY.
eClerx Services | Consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 98.38 crore against Rs 55.37 crore, YoY.
Cosmo Films | The company's subsidiary Cosmo Speciality Chemicals has launched a new Product Fabritizer.
Godrej Properties | Godrej Projects Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has acquired 20 percent issued and paid-up share capital of Vagishwari Land Developers.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Jun 11, 2021 07:48 am

Take a Quick Survey