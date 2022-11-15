English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks | NMDC, Apollo Tyres, Mindtree, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 15, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    NMDC: NMDC Q2 profit tanks 62% YoY to Rs 885.7 crore impacted by lower top line, operating income. Revenue drops 51%. The state-run iron ore producer registered a 62% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 885.7 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by lower top line as well as operating income. Numbers were below analysts' expectations. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 3,328 crore declined 51% and EBITDA fell 73% to Rs 851.2 crore compared to year-ago period.
    NMDC: The state-run iron ore producer registered a 62% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 885.7 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by lower top line as well as operating income. Numbers were below analysts' expectations. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 3,328 crore declined 51% and EBITDA fell 73% to Rs 851.2 crore compared to year-ago period.
    Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres Q2 profit rises 12% to Rs 194.5 crore supported by top line. Revenue up 17% YoY but margin dips on higher input cost. The tyre maker reported better than expected earnings growth. It recorded 12% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by top line. Revenue from operations grew by 17% YoY to Rs 5,956 crore and EBITDA rose 11.6% to Rs 712 crore, though margin contracted 60 bps due to higher input cost.
    Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker reported better than expected earnings growth. It recorded 12% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by top line. Revenue from operations grew by 17% YoY to Rs 5,956 crore and EBITDA rose 11.6% to Rs 712 crore, though margin contracted 60 bps due to higher input cost.
    Hinduja Global Solutions: Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 profit jumps 599% QoQ to Rs 239 crore aided by higher other income and tax write-back. Revenue up 1.6% QoQ. The company reported massive 599% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 239 crore for quarter ended September FY23, aided by higher other income and tax write-back. Revenue from operations grew by 1.6% QoQ to Rs 1,167.5 crore in Q2FY23.
    Hinduja Global Solutions: The company reported massive 599% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 239 crore for quarter ended September FY23, aided by higher other income and tax write-back. Revenue from operations grew by 1.6% QoQ to Rs 1,167.5 crore in Q2FY23.
    Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 loss widens to Rs 183 crore on higher input cost, power & fuel expenses. Revenue up 198% YoY. The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 182.7 crore for quarter ended September FY23, widening from Rs 142.36 crore in same period last year, impacted by higher input cost, power & fuel expenses and finance cost. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,070 crore increased by 198% compared to year-ago period.
    Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 182.7 crore for quarter ended September FY23, widening from Rs 142.36 crore in same period last year, impacted by higher input cost, power & fuel expenses and finance cost. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,070 crore increased by 198% compared to year-ago period.
    Balkrishna Industries: Balkrishna Industries Q2 profit declines 2.2% YoY to Rs 382.3 crore dented by higher input cost, freight expenses. Revenue up 28%. The tyre maker recorded 2.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 382.3 crore for quarter ended September FY23 dented by higher input cost, and freight & forwarding expenses, but supported by higher other income and top line. Revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% to Rs 2,657.5 crore, but EBITDA declined 20.7% to Rs 426.2 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    Balkrishna Industries: The tyre maker recorded 2.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 382.3 crore for quarter ended September FY23 dented by higher input cost, and freight & forwarding expenses, but supported by higher other income and top line. Revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% to Rs 2,657.5 crore, but EBITDA declined 20.7% to Rs 426.2 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    NBCC India: NBCC India Q2 profit jumps 34% YoY to Rs 95.5 crore led by healthy operating performance. Revenue rises 8%. The public sector undertaking reported a massive 34% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 95.5 crore for quarter ended September FY23 led by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 8% to Rs 2,029.7 crore and EBITDA surged 74% to Rs 88.4 crore compared to same period last year. The company secured total business of Rs 332 crore in October.
    NBCC India: The public sector undertaking reported a massive 34% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 95.5 crore for quarter ended September FY23 led by healthy operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 8% to Rs 2,029.7 crore and EBITDA surged 74% to Rs 88.4 crore compared to same period last year. The company secured total business of Rs 332 crore in October.
    Mindtree: Mindtree and L&T Infotech start operating as a merged entity, merger receives approval of NCLT. The IT services company said L&T Infotech and itself started operating as a merged entity from November 14, 2022. The merger has received approval of National Company Law Tribunal. L&T Infotech said Debashis Chatterjee is appointed MD & CEO of L&T Infotech and Vinit Teredesai replaced Anil Rander as CFO.
    Mindtree: The IT services company said L&T Infotech and itself started operating as a merged entity from November 14, 2022. The merger has received approval of National Company Law Tribunal. L&T Infotech said Debashis Chatterjee is appointed MD & CEO of L&T Infotech and Vinit Teredesai replaced Anil Rander as CFO.
    Fusion Micro Finance: The stock to make its grand debut on November 15. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share.
    Fusion Micro Finance: The stock to make its grand debut on November 15. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share.
    Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit at Rs Rs 13 crore on low base, strong operating performance. Revenue grows 17% YoY. The road developer has reported profit at Rs 13 crore for quarter ended September FY23 against loss of Rs 444.6 crore in same period last year as the base in Q2FY22 was low. Strong operating performance also boosted profitability. Revenue from operations grew by 17% YoY to Rs 2,596 crore and EBIDTA surged nearly 7-fold to Rs 352 crore YoY.
    Dilip Buildcon: The road developer has reported profit at Rs 13 crore for quarter ended September FY23 against loss of Rs 444.6 crore in same period last year as the base in Q2FY22 was low. Strong operating performance also boosted profitability. Revenue from operations grew by 17% YoY to Rs 2,596 crore and EBIDTA surged nearly 7-fold to Rs 352 crore YoY.
    Greaves Cotton: Greaves Cotton Q2 profit Rs 28.9 crore supported by healthy top line, operating profit. Revenue jumps 87%. The engineering company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 28.9 crore for quarter ended September FY23 against loss of Rs 23.3 crore in same period last year, supported by healthy top line and operating profit. Revenue for the quarter grew by 87% to Rs 698.8 crore compared to year-ago period with electric mobility business recording highest ever quarterly revenues at Rs 318 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 42.86 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 10.2 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
    Greaves Cotton: The engineering company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 28.9 crore for quarter ended September FY23 against loss of Rs 23.3 crore in same period last year, supported by healthy top line and operating profit. Revenue for the quarter grew by 87% to Rs 698.8 crore compared to year-ago period with electric mobility business recording highest ever quarterly revenues at Rs 318 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 42.86 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 10.2 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
    CESC: CESC Q2 profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 305 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grows 12%. The power utility company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 12% YoY to Rs 3,913 crore, but EBIDTA fell 46.4% to Rs 490 crore and margin dropped more than 13 percentage points on higher input cost.
    CESC: The power utility company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 12% YoY to Rs 3,913 crore, but EBIDTA fell 46.4% to Rs 490 crore and margin dropped more than 13 percentage points on higher input cost.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 06:51 am