Buzzing Stocks: NHPC, GAIL India, Mahanagar Gas and other stocks in news today

NHPC | Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of JV company for development of 500 MW floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.

GAIL | The company has acquired 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). OTPC owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.

RBL Bank: Retail advances of the bank were flat, wholesale advances grew 8% sequentially. Mix of retail with wholesale advances was approximately 53:47.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa has received $159 million towards tower assets sale in Tanzania.

Mahanagar Gas | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding 7.01 percent from 5 percent earlier.

Gautam Gems | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Palm Jewels | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Ganesha Ecosphere | MCAP India Fund sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 535.73 per share on the NSE, and 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 535.42 on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | S K Growth Fund sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 25.35 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.