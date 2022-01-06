MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: NHPC, GAIL India, Mahanagar Gas and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
NHPC | Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of JV company for development of 500 MW floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.
NHPC | Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of JV company for development of 500 MW floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.
GAIL | The company has acquired 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). OTPC owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.
GAIL | The company has acquired 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC). OTPC owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.
File image: RBL Bank
RBL Bank: Retail advances of the bank were flat, wholesale advances grew 8% sequentially. Mix of retail with wholesale advances was approximately 53:47.
Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa has received $159 million towards tower assets sale in Tanzania.
Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa has received $159 million towards tower assets sale in Tanzania.
Mahanagar Gas | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding 7.01 percent from 5 percent earlier.
Mahanagar Gas | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding 7.01 percent from 5 percent earlier.
Gautam Gems | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
Gautam Gems | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
Palm Jewels | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
Palm Jewels | The company on January 13, will consider Right Issue of equity shares, along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
Ganesha Ecosphere | MCAP India Fund sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 535.73 per share on the NSE, and 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 535.42 on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Ganesha Ecosphere | MCAP India Fund sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 535.73 per share on the NSE, and 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 535.42 on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | S K Growth Fund sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 25.35 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | S K Growth Fund sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 25.35 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Orient Green Power Company | Axis Bank offloaded 38 lakh shares in the company at Rs 22.4 per share on the NSE, and sold 45 lakh shares at Rs 22.8 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Orient Green Power Company | Axis Bank offloaded 38 lakh shares in the company at Rs 22.4 per share on the NSE, and sold 45 lakh shares at Rs 22.8 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Jan 6, 2022 07:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.