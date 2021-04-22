Buzzing Stocks | Nestle, SBI, Voltas and others that will be in focus today

Nestle India: The company has reported a 14.6% growth in Q1CY21 profit at Rs 602.2 crore against Rs 525.4 crore in the corresponding period. Revenue rose to Rs 3,610.8 crore from Rs 3,325.8 crore YoY.

State Bank of India: SBI said IRDAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on SBI General Insurance, the unlisted subsidiary of SBI, for non-compliance with minimum obligations under Motor Third Party Business, for FY18.

Swaraj Engines: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 32.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.8 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 304.9 crore from Rs 175.1 crore YoY.

Voltas: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 46,000 equity shares (0.02% of paid up equity) in Voltas on April 19 increasing its stake in the company to 5.01% from 4.99% earlier.

Orient Bell: Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India reduced 3.90% stake (or 5,59,512 equity shares) at the end of March 2021, from 4.25% stake (or 6,09,512 equity shares) as of December 2020.

Federal Bank: The bank said its board of directors approved the appointment of Damodaran C as Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a period of 3 years from May 1, 2021, to replace Wilson Cyriac.

Asahi Songwon Colors: The company said Utsav Pandwar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company due to personal reasons.

Pearl Global Industries: The company informed exchanges that Kashmir Singh Rathour has resigned from the office of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 20.

TV18 Broadcast: The company reported 76.8% growth in consolidated profit at Rs 251 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 142 crore in Q4FY20, and its consolidated revenue fell 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,348 crore in Q4FY21. Consolidated operating EBITDA increased 16% to Rs 279 crore in Q4FY21 YoY.

Network18 Media & Investments: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 205.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 60.19 crore in Q4FY20, and revenue fell 3.4% to Rs 1,414.7 crore from Rs 1,464.51 crore YoY.