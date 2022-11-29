Buzzing Stocks | NBCC, Inox Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

NBCC: NBCC received work orders to the tune of Rs 271.6 crore. The public sector “Navratna” has received work orders to the tune of Rs 271 crore for construction of balance works/left out works of Amrapali corporate hub at Gurugram pertaining to Amrapali group of companies amounting to Rs 42.4 crore and special repair & upgrade works of civil, electrical, mechanical & plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida amounting to Rs 229 crore.Inox Green Energy: Bulk deal in Inox Green Energy; Dovetail India Fund sells 1.8 million shares. Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sells 1.8 million shares in Inox Green Energy at a price of Rs 61.69 per equity share.Filatex Fashions Ltd: Filatex Fashions Ltd to incur a capex of Rs 300 crore in next 18 months. The Hyderabad-based manufacturer is planning a capex of Rs 300 crore over the next 18 months towards installation of another 500 machines to meet the growing demand for its products. It is in the process of acquiring 100 units of cut and sew machines for manufacturing of T-shirts and tracks, yarn dyeing plant and covering plants. This capex will generate additional Rs 400 crore revenues for the company and provide employment to 1,000 workers.Lupin: Lupin's Brazilian subsidiary MedQuimica acquires rights to nine brands from Bausch Health. Lupin's Brazilian subsidiary MedQuimica has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltda, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. MedQuímica will acquire rights to nine products including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm for central nervous system related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each. The company has fixed December 9, 2022 as the record date for the payment of this interim dividend and the dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders by December 26, 2022.Five Star Business Finance: Five Star Business Finance declared 22% quarter on quarter (QoQ) growth in its profit after tax (PAT) on 127% QoQ growth in disbursements. The company declared 22% QoQ growth in its PAT to Rs 144 crore while its disbursements jumped 127% QoQ to Rs 803 crore. The assets under management for the company stood at Rs 5,732 crore, up 24 percent year on year. The net interest margin came in at 17.6 percent with return on assets and return on equity of 8.7 and 14.7 percent respectively. The company had a network of 352 branches as on September 30, 2022.Arvind Smartspaces Ltd: ASL launches and sells entire 1st phase of Arvind Greatlands. ASL launched Arvind Greatlands, a plotted development, located at Devenahalli, Bengaluru - sold an area of more than 0.57 msf amounting to a booking value of over Rs 200 crore. This project marked ASL’s entry into the plotted development segment in Bengaluru.Ami Organics Ltd: Bulk deal in Ami Organics Ltd; Government Pension Fund Global bought 1.09 million shares. Norges Bank on account of Government Pension Fund Global bought 1,092,000 equity shares in Ami Organics at a price of Rs 920 per share. Small Cap World Fund Inc sold 1,272,000 shares at a price of Rs 920 per equity share.