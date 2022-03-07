Buzzing Stocks | Nazara Technologies, Khadim India, PNB Housing Finance, others in news today

3i Infotech receives contract worth Rs 12.85 crore: The company has bagged a work order from Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) for design, development, implementation and maintenance of integrated e-Governance Solution 2.0 for the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The total contract value is Rs 12.85 crore. The stock was locked in its upper circuit on March 4 but has declined 31 percent in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries starts expansion, de-bottlenecking at Bhuj plant: The firm said it has successfully commenced commercial production of the brownfield expansion and de-bottlenecking project at its Bhuj plant ahead of schedule. This will result in increased production of tyres up to 50,000 MTPA. The complete ramp-up in production is expected to be achieved in the next six months. The stock lost 1.7 percent on March 04 and is down 23 percent in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance plans to raise funds: The company will hold a board meeting on March 9 to consider fund raising. The stock was down 1.3 percent on March 04 and has lost 7.0 percent over the past one year.

Nazara Technologies board approves preferential issue of Rs 25 crore: The mobile gaming company said its board has approved issuance of equity shares worth Rs 25 crore to existing shareholders of Datawrkz Business Solutions. These shares will be issued on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 2,260 per share. Post completion of this acquisition, the company will hold 33 percent equity stake in Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited. Further, the company will be making an investment of up to Rs 30 crore in its subsidiary Next Wave by way of subscription to further equity shares. The stock has declined 17 percent in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail sees SBI Funds Management buying 4.5% stake: SBI Funds Management through various schemes acquired 4.5 percent stake in the retail company via open market transactions on March 3. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 8.76 percent, against 4.2 percent earlier. The stock has appreciated by 20 percent in the past one year but has lost 9 percent in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies gets ratings upgrade: ICRA has assigned the long-term rating at 'AA' for company's bank facilities with a 'stable' outlook and a short-term rating at 'A1+'. The stock declined 3.7 percent on March 4 and is down 12.4 percent in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India subsidiary TI Clean Mobility buys Cellestial E-Mobility: TI Clean Mobility has acquired 70 percent stake in Cellestial E-Mobility. The Murugappa Group company in January 2022 had entered into share subscription and purchase agreement with Cellestial E-Mobility, for the said transaction. The stock has declined 17 percent in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India expands reach: The company opened eight new showrooms/shops at different location in India in February 2022. The total number of showrooms/shops of the company now stands at 375. The stock has generated returns of 86 percent in the past one year but has depreciated 19 percent in the past one month.

Wipro picks a new CEO for Designit: Designit, a Wipro-owned company, has appointed Nicolas (Nic) Parmaksizian as chief executive officer. The Wipro stock has appreciated 31 percent in the past one year.