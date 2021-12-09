Buzzing Stocks | M&M, RailTel Corporation, HCL Tech and others in news today

Mahindra & Mahindra: Reliance BP Mobility (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-BP and The Mahindra Group, announced a non-binding agreement for exploring creation of electric vehicle products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

HCL Technologies: HCL Tech and apoBank, the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have teamed up with Atruvia AG for buying out IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has announced the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of a face value of Rs 1,000 each. The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20 with an option of early closure. The Issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Sonata Software: Sonata Software Canada Limited (SSCL) has been incorporated in Canada as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sonata Software North America (SSNA) and as a step down subsidiary of Sonata Software.

Nazara Technologies: Founders of Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Publishme, Turkey) has subscribed to 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. Accordingly, Nazara, through its wholly owned subsidiary Nazara Technologies FZ-LLC, is now holding 69.18 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on Dharam - Banihal section of Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore. The entire work is to be completed in a period of 12 months.

Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company has partnered with Prestige BioPharma to commercialise Trastuzumab in select Latin-American and South-East nations.

United Breweries: The company has filed appeal in NCLAT against CCI penalty of Rs 751.8 crore for alleged cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

REC: The company approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

Westlife Development: Pankaj Roongta resigned from the position of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company and of its subsidiary.

Gland Pharma: The company received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for injection.

Venus Remedies: The company has been selected for production linked incentive scheme (PLI) of the Government of India.

MBL Infrastructures: The High Court has passed an award in favour of the company in one of the claim petitions for work at Sasan Power Plant of Reliance Infrastructures. The award is of Rs 2.21 crore plus interest till the date of award on Rs 0.67 crore from February 27, 2014 at 9 percent per annum and also interest of 7.50 percent per annum on the awarded sum from the date of award till final payment.

Ugro Capital: The company on December 11 to consider raising of funds by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Vardhman Polytex: FM Hammerle Verwaltungs, Gmbh, Austria, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of the company, incorporated under the law of Austria, has been liquidated.

Artemis Medicare Services: The construction of new Tower (Tower – II) adjacent to the hospital building situated in Gurugram with the capacity to accommodate up to 147 beds is completed.