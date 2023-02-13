Buzzing Stocks: M&M, Bharat Heavy Electricals, ABB India, and others in news today

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16

Sandip Das

Read More

: Nykaa will be in focus ahead quarterly earnings on February 13. Besides FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Shree Renuka Sugars, SAIL, Wockhardt, Ahluwalia Contracts, Allcargo Logistics, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, BF Utilities, BGR Energy Systems, Campus Activewear, Castrol India, Godrej Industries, Greenply Industries, Grindwell Norton, GR Infraprojects, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Gas, GVK Power & Infrastructure, HeidelbergCement India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Hindware Home Innovation, HUDCO, ICRA, IFCI, Insecticides (India), IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITI, IVRCL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Landmark Cars, Liberty Shoes, Linde India, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, MMTC, The New India Assurance Company, NLC India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shalimar Paints, Texmo Pipes & Products, and Zuari Industries will declare their quarterly earnings on February 13.: The railway transportation company has received an order for supply of 118 units of track width mine plough (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi. The contract value of the order is Rs 377.98 crore and the supply of TWMP is expected to be completed by January 2026.: Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings on eight Adani Group companies, including Adani Green Energy. Moody’s has changed the outlook of four Adani Group companies (Adani Green Energy; Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One, and Adani Electricity Mumbai) to negative from stable while maintaining the stable outlook on the four other companies (Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani International Container Terminal, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group-2, and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1).: The automobile company entered into a share purchase agreement with Artelia Holding SAS for sale of its entire stake in subsidiary Mahindra Consulting Engineers. It will sell stake to Artelia, in one or more tranches at a price of Rs 89.66 per share, for Rs 10.31 crore. After completion of stake sale, Mahindra Consulting Engineers will cease to be the subsidiary of the company.: The technology leader in electrification and automation has clocked a massive 58% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 305.91 crore for quarter ended December 2023 driven by healthy operating performance, beating analysts' estimates. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,427 crore grew by 15.5% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 97% YoY to Rs 364.3 crore with margin expansion of 620 bps YoY to 15%. ABB India received orders worth Rs 2,335 crore for Q4 CY2022, growing 4% YoY.: The private sector lender has entered into share purchase agreements with the current shareholders of Sonata Finance, a non-banking finance company – micro finance institution, to acquire 2.64 crore equity shares of Sonata, for Rs 537 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by first half of FY24.: The policybazaar operator has posted consolidated loss of Rs 87.3 crore for quarter ended December FY23, narrowing significantly from loss of Rs 298 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue grew by 66.1% YoY to Rs 610 crore for the quarter. Other income jumped 105.3% YoY to Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY23.: The logistics services provider has posted consolidated loss of Rs 195.65 crore for quarter ended December FY23, widening from loss of Rs 126.5 crore in same period last year as EBITDA loss for the quarter at Rs 73.3 crore against EBITDA profit of Rs 54.2 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal. Consolidated revenue at Rs 1,823.8 crore for the quarter fell by 8.6% compared to Q3FY22.: The state-owned oil company has recorded a standalone profit of Rs 1,746 crore for quarter ended December FY23, up by 1.5% QoQ impacted by lower other income (down 89% QoQ). Revenue for the quarter at Rs 5,376.2 crore increased by 15.8% in Q3FY23. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 54.5% sequentially to Rs 2,855 crore with margin expansion of 1,330 bps QoQ to 53.1% for the quarter. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.: The pharma company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 272.6 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 23% over a year-ago period due to low base, supported by higher other income. Q3FY22 profit was impacted by exceptional loss. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 3,464 crore increased by 9.15% over a year-ago period, with India business growing 6.7% and North America business rising 10.6%, Europe business up 29.5% and Rest of World business rising 22.3% YoY. On the operating front, EBITDA was down 10.5% YoY to Rs 620 crore with margin contraction of 394 bps YoY at 17.9% for the quarter.: The road developer has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 136 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, down 65% year-on-year due to high base and weak operating margin. The profit in Q3FY22 was boosted by exceptional gain. Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,956 crore increased by 36%. As on December 2022, total order book of the company was at Rs 16,140 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA grew by 235 YoY to Rs 490 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, but margin was down by 260 bps YoY to 25.05%.: The energy and environment solutions provider has received an order for Rs 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.: The hotel chain operator has reported consolidated profit at Rs 40 crore for quarter ended December FY23 against loss of Rs 1.87 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue at Rs 233.5 crore for the quarter increased by 62.6% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA grew by 100% YoY to Rs 126.5 crore and margin 1,010 bps to 54.15% for the quarter. The board has approved the re-appointment of Patanjali Govind Keswani as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for further three years.: The state-owned alumina and aluminium company has reported a 69% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 256.32 crore for three months period ended December FY23, impacted by lower sales volume of alumina, higher input cost, power & fuel expenses coupled with global challenging business scenario and volatility. Consolidated revenue fell by 12.8% YoY to Rs 3,290 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA plunged 61.4% YoY to Rs 460 crore and margin declined 1,758 bps YoY to 13.97% for Q3FY23.: The state-owned power equipment maker has reported a 56.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 42.3 crore for Q3FY23, driven by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 5,263.4 crore increased by 2.5% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 62% YoY to Rs 144.5 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps for the quarter.: The technology company has posted consolidated loss of Rs 116.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore in same period last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 411.77 crore for the quarter against exceptional gain of Rs 2,280.4 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 589.5 crore increased by 40% YoY. Operating numbers too were strong with EBITDA rising 61% YoY to Rs 188.5 crore with margin expansion of 424 bps YoY.