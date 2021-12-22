Buzzing Stocks: Metro Brands, C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Filatex India, and other stocks in news today

Metro Brands | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.

C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) | Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,404.47 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at Rs 1,392.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Filatex India | Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in the company at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lancer Container Lines | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 205 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Visagar Polytex | The company on December 24, will consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through Rights Issue.

Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.

India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani & Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent earlier.

M K Exim (India) | The company approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.

Xtglobal Infotech | The company on December 29 will consider allotment of 1,30,00,828 equity shares at a price of Rs 25.20 per share on a preferential basis against the acquisition of 44.33 percent stake in Network Objects Inc. (US-based company).

IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.

Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from Stable to Positive.