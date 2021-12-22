MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Metro Brands, C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Filatex India, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST
Metro Brands | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.
Metro Brands | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 22. The final issue price is Rs 500 per share.
C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) | Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,404.47 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at Rs 1,392.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) | Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 3,18,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,404.47 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,76,708 equity shares at Rs 1,392.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Filatex India | Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in the company at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Filatex India | Nirmal Kumar Bathwal acquired 18,96,948 equity shares in the company at Rs 84.76 per share, however, investor Penguin Trading & Agencies sold 28,81,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 81.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Lancer Container Lines | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 205 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Lancer Container Lines | Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 1.75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 205 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Visagar Polytex | The company on December 24, will consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through Rights Issue.
Visagar Polytex | The company on December 24, will consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through Rights Issue.
Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.
Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.
India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani & Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent earlier.
India Cements | Radhakishan S Damani & Others acquired 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 22.76 percent from 20.73 percent earlier.
M K Exim (India) | The company approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.
M K Exim (India) | The company approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.
Xtglobal Infotech | The company on December 29 will consider allotment of 1,30,00,828 equity shares at a price of Rs 25.20 per share on a preferential basis against the acquisition of 44.33 percent stake in Network Objects Inc. (US-based company).
Xtglobal Infotech | The company on December 29 will consider allotment of 1,30,00,828 equity shares at a price of Rs 25.20 per share on a preferential basis against the acquisition of 44.33 percent stake in Network Objects Inc. (US-based company).
IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.
IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.
Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from Stable to Positive.
Bal Pharma | ICRA upgraded credit rating outlook from Stable to Positive.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary Chittoor Thachur Highway has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary Chittoor Thachur Highway has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 07:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.