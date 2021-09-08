MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, TVS Motor and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki: August production was down 7.9% at 1.14 lakh units against 1.24 lakh units (YoY). Production volume an August was affected due to electronic components shortage.
Biocon: The company has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Celgene on Revlimid patent.
McDowell Holdings | Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II continued to offload shares in the company, selling additional 1.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 45.45 per share. However, Trilochan Kumar Gupta acquired 84,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 45.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Olectra Greentech | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share. However, Goldstone Power sold 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Stove Kraft | HSBC Global Investment Funds - Asia Ex-Japan Equity Smaller Companies acquired 5,37,112 equity shares in the company at Rs 929.85 per share. However, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 8,05,915 equity shares in the company at Rs 932.92 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
International Conveyors | Promoter entity IGE (India) acquired over 3.23 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 63.34 percent from 62.86 percent earlier.
PSP Projects | The company is in receipt of Letter of Intent(s) for projects worth Rs 132.57 crore towards industrial and precast segment from different clients in Gujarat.
ICRA | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold more than 2.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 5.81 percent from 7.96 percent earlier.
Pil Italica Lifestyle | Promoter entity Dawood Investment sold 46 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 52.50 percent from 54.46 percent earlier.
EID Parry India | The company has approved the setting up of a 120 KLPD grain/sugar syrup/molasses based Distillery at Sankili unit in Andhra Pradesh.
Bajaj Consumer Care | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 3.83 percent from 3.93 percent earlier.
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients | The company has set up 2 MW solar power plant at Rambhapur, Maharashtra, which will support the company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units.
Wipro | The company and Securonix announced partnership to deliver managed security services.
Shree Ganesh Remedies | The company decided to enter into the share purchase agreement to acquire the 74 percent stake of Dhari Chemicals.
Alphageo (India) | Hardik B Patel sold 15,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 6, reducing shareholding to 4.98 percent from 5.21 percent earlier.
G G Engineering | Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi sold 11.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 7, reducing shareholding to 2.91 percent from 5.14 percent earlier.
TVS Motor Company | The company expanded and strengthened its presence in South Africa by announcing new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL).
MAS Financial Services | The company announced co-lending partnership with Bank of India for MSME loans.
