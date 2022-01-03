Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Exide Industries and others in news today

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra Auto sold 39,157 vehicles in December 2021, registering a double-digit growth of 11 percent YoY. Tractor sales fell to 16,687 units during December 2021, down from 21,173 units during December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company posted total sales of 1,53,149 units in December 2021, against 1,60,226 units sold in December 2020.

Tata Motors: The company sold 1,99,633 vehicles in the domestic & international market, for Q3 FY22, higher compared to 1,58,218 units during Q3 FY21.

SML Isuzu: The company sold 701 vehicles during December 2021, up 38 percent compared to 509 vehicles sold in December 2020.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company sold 3,640 power tillers & tractors during December 2021, up from 2,832 power tillers & tractors sold during December 2020.

Escorts: The company sold 4,695 tractors in December 2021, down 39.3% compared to 7,733 tractors sold during December 2020.

KNR Constructions: The company transferred 49% stake each in subsidiary KNR Tirumala Infra Private Limited & KNR Shankarampet Projects Private Limited, to Cube Flighways and Infrastructure III pte. Ltd.

NBCC: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 392.4 crore.

Exide Industries: The company has divested its entire equity shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company, a material wholly owned subsidiary, by way of sale to HDFC Life Insurance Company.

NMDC: The company released production data at 3.95 million tonnes (MT) during December 2021, up from 3.86 MT in December 2020, while sales during December 2021 at 3.4 MT, down from 3.54 MT in December 2020.

Atul Auto: The company sold 1,683 vehicles during December 2021, down from 1,728 vehicles sold in December 2020.

Eicher Motors: Motorcycles sales increased 7% to 73,739 units in December 2021, from 68,995 units in December 2020. Commercial vehicle sales increased to 6,154 units during December 2021, up from 4,892 units sold in December 2020.

Rama Steel Tubes: Foreign investor Saint Capital Fund acquired 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 327.71 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Bhageria Industries: The company has successfully commissioned 9.50 MW solar power projects at Kombhalne, Ahmednagar, out of which 4 MW is used by the company for self-captive consumption at Tarapur Plant and the balance 5.50 MW solar power projects as a turnkey EPC project(s) for client(s) for their captive consumption.

JTL Infra: The company registered highest sales volume ever of 34,612 metric tonnes in Q3 FY22, increased by 77.39% YoY.

Stove Kraft: The company has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between itself and METSMITH Innovations Private Ltd for purchase of fixed asset at Rs 82.67 lakh. The company approved appointment of Balaji A.S, as Chief Financial Officer.