Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Tata Chemicals, IRB Infra, and others in news today

: Maruti Suzuki to be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings. Among others, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Tata Power Company, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart Express, CCL Products (India), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Eveready Industries India, NIIT, Satin Creditcare Network, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sumitomo Chemical India, and TTK Healthcare will declare their September FY23 quarter earnings on October 28.: Indian Oil Corporation to be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings. NTPC, Alankit, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Kirloskar Electric Company, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, and Transport Corporation of India will also declare their September FY23 quarter earnings tomorrow.: The company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 685 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against Rs 248 crore a year back. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,239 crore grew by 40% YoY. The operating performance reflected improved realisations and efficient cost management in the context of elevated energy and input costs.: Marathon Edge India Fund I acquired an additional 20 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 345 per share. The fund already held 18.52 lakh shares or 2.65% stake in the company as of September 2022. However, India Acorn Icav sold 9.83 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 345.03 per share, and AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC offloaded 5.01 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 345.01 per share.: The company said the board has given its approval for share buyback proposal worth Rs 125.65 crore, at a price up to Rs 700 per share. At the maximum buyback price and buyback size, the maximum number of shares to buy would be 17.95 lakh shares.: The company said its Board of Directors will consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company through a tender offer route on November 1. The board will also consider un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2022, on the same day.: The company has received in-principle authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, from Reserve Bank of India. Now the company is allowed to operate as a Payment Aggregator to provide digital payments services to any merchant(s) online or offline across the country.: The company has reported a 53% year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 59.64 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 3.7% YoY to Rs 1,234.6 crore during the same quarter. The company has received board approval for sub-division of shares from one equity share (face value Rs 4 each), into two shares (face value of Rs 2 each), subject to approval of shareholders.: Meerut Buduan Expressway has allotted the first tranche of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 138.65 crore on a private placement basis to the company and the financial investor. The company and Anahera Investment Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of GIC Private Limited, as the financial investor, have invested Rs 70.72 crore and Rs 67.93 crore in subsidiary respectively.: The specialty chemical company has recorded a 15% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 41.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on healthy topline and operating performance. Operating revenues at Rs 310.7 crore grew by 25% YoY and EBITDA at Rs 89.8 crore increased by 29% YoY for the quarter.: MapmyIndia recorded flat profit at Rs 25.37 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against Rs 25.39 crore in same period last year, impacted by lower other income and weak operating performance. Revenue jumped to an all-time high of Rs 76.31 crore for the quarter, growing 35% YoY.