Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, NMDC, Apex Frozen Foods and other stocks in news today

Maruti Suzuki India | The company produced 1,65,576 units in June 2021, against 50,742 units in June 2020. Production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions.

Aviation stocks: The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed domestic airlines to operate at 65 percent of their original pre-COVID-19-level capacity. The Centre on July 5 increased the seating capacity from the current 50 percent to 65 percent stating that the cap on domestic aviation capacity at 65 percent will be operational until July 31 or till further orders.

Apex Frozen Foods | Navodya Enterprises acquired 2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 367.68 per share, and SPV Traders bought 1,79,627 equity shares in the company at Rs 394.87 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sharika Enterprises | Sharika Enterprises has received an order from LS Cable India for service of 220 KV EHV cable & accessories amounting to over Rs 4.22 crore.

Themis Medicare | CARE has upgraded long-term credit rating on the company's bank facilities to B+/Stable, from B/Stable.

SH Kelkar and Company | On a consolidated basis, the company's sales in Q1FY22 stood at around Rs 355 crore, and on the balance sheet front, its net debt position stood at around Rs 386 crore as on June 2021 compared to Rs 380 crore as on March 2021.

NMDC | The Government of India, the promoter, proposed to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares in NMDC (representing 4 percent of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (3.49 percent) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7. The floor price for the Offer shall be Rs 165 per share

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | CARE has upgraded the credit rating by one notch for the banking facilities availed by the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Stable.

Dynemic Products | The company started Commercial production for food colors plant at its manufacturing unit at Dahej, Gujarat. The cost of setting up the said plant with an annual capacity of 2,760 MT is approximately Rs 150 crore.

Siti Networks | Gulshan Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned due to health issues which he is facing post covid recovery.

Valencia Nutrition | The company approved sale of its land admeasuring 216.00 square meters situated at Bangalore Development Authority Layout.

Force Motors | The company announced production of 1,757 units of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors in June 2021, and sales of 1,925 units in June 2021.