Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil Corp, NTPC, and others in news today

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3 and September 1. "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on the brake performance in the long run," the company said in its BSE filing.

Inox Wind: The company has raised Rs 75 crore through 750 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. The date of maturity for the said NCDs will be October 28, 2024.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has reported a 7% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 35.88 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by exceptional item related to costing of non-compete agreement with outgoing promoters. Revenue from operations grew by 1.2% sequentially to Rs 1,059 crore for the quarter.

PTC Industries: The engineering metal components manufacturer signed an agreement with BAE Systems to manufacture titanium castings for the Indian 155mm M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer (ULH) at company's production facility in Uttar Pradesh. The first sub-systems will be produced by the end of 2022, and there is a plan to progress manufacture of all three of the major structures (saddle, cradle, and lower carriage) that form the basis of the gun.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing company posted standalone loss of Rs 272.35 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 6,360 crore in year-ago period and loss of Rs 1,993 crore in previous quarter, despite getting Rs 10,800 crore of LPG subsidy from the government. More than 50% rise in other income helped the company minimise loss for the quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 34.5% YoY to Rs 2.28 lakh crore for the quarter.

NTPC: The company has reported a 7.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,417.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by higher fuel cost, finance cost, loss at joint ventures and lower other income. Revenue grew by 36% to Rs 44,175 crore compared to year-ago period. Average tariff rate at Rs 4.77 per unit for the quarter ended September 2022, up from Rs 3.86 per unit in September 2021.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Acetaminophen injection in the US. Acetaminophen injection is indicated to relieve mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever. It is also used in combination with opioid (narcotic) medications to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Vadodara.