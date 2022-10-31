English
    Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil Corp, NTPC, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India: Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis. The country's largest car maker has announced to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3, 2022 and September 1, 2022. "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," the company said in its BSE filing.
    Inox Wind: Inox Wind raises Rs 75 crore via NCDs. The company has raised Rs 75 crore via non-convertible debentures as it has allotted 750 NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh. The date of maturity for said NCDs will be October 28, 2024.
    Himadri Speciality Chemical: Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 profit falls 7% QoQ to Rs 35.88 crore impacted by non-compete fee. Revenue rises 1%. The company has reported a 7% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 35.88 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by exceptional item related to costing of non-compete agreement with outgoing promoters. Revenue from operations grew by 1.2% sequentially to Rs 1,059 crore for the quarter.
    PTC Industries: PTC Industries in pact with BAE Systems to produce titanium castings for ultra-lightweight howitzer in India. The engineering metal components manufacturer signed an agreement with BAE Systems to manufacture titanium castings for the Indian 155mm M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer (ULH) at company's production facility in Uttar Pradesh. The first sub-systems will be produced by the end of 2022, and there is a plan to progress manufacture of all three of the major structures (saddle, cradle, and lower carriage) that form the basis of the gun.
    Indian Oil Corporation: Indian Oil Corporation posts Q2 loss at Rs 272.35 crore despite getting Rs 10,800 crore of LPG subsidy. Revenue jumps 34% YoY. The oil marketing company posted standalone loss of Rs 272.35 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 6,360 crore in year-ago period and loss of Rs 1,993 crore in previous quarter, despite getting Rs 10,800 crore of LPG subsidy from government. More than 50% rise in other income helped the company minimise loss for the quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 34.5% YoY to Rs 2.28 lakh crore for the quarter.
    NTPC: NTPC Q2 profit falls 7.4% YoY impacted by higher fuel expenses, finance cost. Revenue rises 36%. The company has reported a 7.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,417.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by higher fuel cost, finance cost, loss at joint ventures and lower other income. Revenue grew by 36% to Rs 44,175 crore compared to year-ago period. Average tariff rate at Rs 4.77 per unit for the quarter ended September 2022, up from Rs 3.86 per unit in September 2021.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus receives USFDA nod for pain relief injection. The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Acetaminophen injection in the US. Acetaminophen injection is indicated to relieve mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever. It is also used in combination with opioid (narcotic) medications to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Vadodara.
    Centrum Electronics: Centrum Electronics inks strategic alliance with Israel-based Rafael. The company announced a strategic partnership with Israel headquartered Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Both the companies will collaborate in the field of electronic warfare systems for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guards.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:14 am
